GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Henry Wang as President, China and Northeast Asia.

Henry is currently President of Alstom's operations in China and was previously CEO of KUKA in China. From 1997-2019, Henry held a number of roles in SKF, including as Head of Industrial Sales in China.

Henry has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "Henry's leadership skills, experience and regional knowledge will help us accelerate our successful development across China and Northeast Asia."

Henry will join SKF on 8 October and replaces Patrick Tong, who, as previously announced, is retiring from SKF.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3630948/1626729.pdf 20220916 SKF announces changes to Group Management https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-henry-wang,c3089406 SKF-Henry Wang

View original content:

SOURCE SKF