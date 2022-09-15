UpHealth's Transformations Treatment Center Awarded Top Honors on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers List

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth's Transformations Treatment Center has been ranked number six in Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022, in Florida, up from a number eight ranking last year.

This prestigious award is presented annually by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in-state competition.

"We're extremely pleased that the dedication and expertise of the skilled professionals at Transformations Treatment Center has been recognized again this year," said Sam Meckey, CEO of UpHealth, Inc. "Newsweek's ranking is among the most important industry recognitions in the country, and it serves as an important validation our program and its unique approach."

Transformations Treatment Center, in Delray Beach, is one of almost a thousand treatment centers in Florida. The rankings feature the top 330 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers in the state. The Newsweek evaluation process was comprised of three criteria:

Recommendations from Peers : Thousands of medical experts -- therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration and staff working in addiction treatment facilities -- were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Specifically, SAMSHA lists accreditations relevant to addiction treatment centers.

Said Lisa Fluxman, executive vice president of Transformations Treatment Center, "The hallmark of Transformations Treatment Center are our passionate staff who deeply care about the success and outcomes of our clients. We have created specialized and individualized programs for substance abuse and emotional health disorders. We're known for our excellent diagnostics, assessments and treatment planning and our relentless commitment to helping our patients get on the road to long-term recovery."

"The team at Transformations is immensely grateful for this recognition."

For more information on Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022, see https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-addiction-treatment-centers-2022/florida

