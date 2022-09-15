Unveiling the Agenda for 2022 Shanghai International Blockchain Week Hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is the year when the transition towards a digital life has never been more acceptable and urgent. It marks the 2022 Shanghai International Blockchain Week and has also been the first year that we have decided to make our summit an entirely online one.

The Blockchain Week will be hosted online from September 16 to 28, comprising Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon Fall 2022 (Sept. 16-18), Open Day (Sept. 19), and the Eighth Global Blockchain Summit.

As an exciting warmup event for 2022 Shanghai International Blockchain Week, Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon Fall 2022, under the theme of "Together for A Shared Future in Blockchain", sets three tracks, namely the Green Future of low carbon and environmental protection, the Blue Future of Web3.0 and the Colorful Future of Digital Transformation. It gathers talented blockchain developers and excellent minds in relevant fields to push forward the development of Web3.

This year's Open Day will be 2022 Web3.0 Bootcamp Demo Day, which will include project demonstrations from the selected teams, talks and discussions focused on Web3, and an amazing cocktail party organized by Parity that evening.

The 8th Global Blockchain Summit, guided by People's Government of Hongkou District, Shanghai, is scheduled to take place from September 20 to 28. Nine days of the event will be separated by a lineup of themed forums, alongside an opening ceremony on the first day, each lasting for 2-3 hours. These forums will include talks and discussions centered on topics like blockchain technology, Layer2, DAO, Web3.0, privacy preserving, data governance, Metaverse, carbon neutrality, and IoT.

We're also excited to announce all our confirmed sponsors:

Diamond: DFINITY

Platinum: Protocol Labs, Qtum, NEAR Protocol, Web3 Foundation

Gold: Ningxia Western Cloud Data Technology Co. Ltd. (NWCD), Chainlink

Startup: Riverman, Relation Labs, Mortise Labs

For most attendees of the summit, one of the greatest value of participating in the event might be the opportunity to connect with and meet the leaders of the industry at an exclusive gathering. The Global Blockchain Summits always boasts an impressive and eclectic lineup of speakers, and confirmed speakers for this year's summit include XIAO Feng, Vice Chairman & Executive Director of China Wanxiang Holdings, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain, E. Glen Weyl, RadicalxChange Founder, Björn Wagner, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Parity Technologies, Juan Benet, Protocol Labs Founder and CEO, Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, Miguel Palencia, COO & Co-Founder at Qtum Chain Foundation, DENG Chao, HashKey Capital CEO, Alex Gluchowski, zkSync CEO, Steven Goldfeder, Co-Founder and CEO at Offchain Labs, Eli Ben-Sasson, StarkWare Co-Founder and President, ZHANG Ye, Scroll Co-Founder, David Tarditi, Vice President of Engineering of CertiK, Kyle Song, Chief Product Officer at LatticeX Foundation, Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley, Oasis Labs Founder and CEO, FEI Haiping, Huafeng Chuangxiang General Manager, Leo Lin, CEO at aitos.io, Vincent Y. Wang, Executive President of Wanxiang Blockchain, etc..

Here's the outline agenda for the 8th Global Blockchain Summit:

(The time listed below is in Beijing Time UTC+8.)







2022/9/20 Sun: Opening Ceremony Time Content Speaker 09:30-09:40 Welcome Speech XIAO Feng, Vice Chairman & Executive Director of China Wanxiang Holdings; Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain 09:40-10:00 Opening Speech TBD 10:00-10:20 Keynote Speech: The First Real World Computer: the Internet Computer Blockchain Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of Dfinity 10:20-10:40 Keynote Speech Avery Ching, Aptos Co-founder and CTO 10:40-11:00 Keynote Speech: Decentralized Society: Finding Web3's Soul E.Glen Weyl, RadicalxChange Founder 11:00-11:20 Keynote Speech: Standardization Accelerates the Innovation and Development of Metaverse LI Ming, Chair of IEEE Computer Society Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Standard Committee 11:20-11:40 Keynote Speech: A New Phase of Blockchain: Outbreak of Application Protocols XIAO Feng, Vice Chairman & Executive Director of China Wanxiang Holdings; Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain











2022/9/21 Venus: Blockchain Technology Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech: NEAR Protocol: Create Without Limits Illia Polosukhin, NEAR Protocol Co-Founder 14:20-14:40 Keynote Speech: A Deep Dive into the Polkadot Ecosystem and Substrate Developer Framework Björn Wagner, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Parity Technologies 14:40-15:00 Keynote Speech Juan Benet, Protocol Labs Founder and CEO 15:00-15:20 Keynote Speech Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink 15:20-15:40 Keynote Speech Miguel Palencia, COO & Co-Founder at Qtum Chain Foundation 15:40-16:40 Panel: Development of Blockchain Technology DENG Chao, HashKey Capital CEO (Moderator);Juan Benet, Founder of Protocol Labs; Dominic Williams, President and Chief Scientist of Dfinity; Illia Polosukhin, NEAR Protocol Co-Founder





2022/9/22 Jupiter: Ethereum 2.0 & Layer 2 Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech:

zkEVM: Compatibility and Equivalence Alex Gluchowski, zkSync CEO 14:20-14:40 Keynote Speech Steven Goldfeder, Co-founder and CEO at Offchain Labs 14:40-15:00 Keynote Speech:StarkNet Explained Eli Ben-Sasson, StarkWare Co-Founder and President 15:00-15:20 Keynote Speech TBD 15:20-15:40 Keynote Speech:

Scroll's Design and Architecture ZHANG Ye, Scroll Co-founder 15:40-16:20 Panel: Ethereum 2.0: After the Merge DONG Mo, Celer Network Co-founder (Moderator); Leo Li, HashQuark CEO; Steve Guo, Loopring CEO; Adam, ssv.network Co-founder





2022/9/23 Saturn: Privacy Preserving Computing and Data Governance Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech:

Securing the Web3 World David Tarditi, Vice President of Engineering of CertiK 14:20-14:40 Keynote Speech Kyle Song, Chief Product Officer at LatticeX Foundation 14:40-15:00 Self-sovereign Identity& Data Sovereignty：building towards a responsible data economy Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley, Oasis Labs Founder and CEO 15:00-15:20 Keynote Speech: Self-cultivation in the Digital Era SHAN Fu, Founder and President of Hainan Jungu Digital Technology Research Institute 15:20-16:00 Panel:Blockchain Data Security and Privacy Discussion Blue, Slowmist CTO (Moderator); GUO Yu, SECBIT Labs Founder and CEO; Emre Tekişalp, O(1) Labs CEO; Harry Halpin, Nym Technologies CEO





2022/9/24 Earth: IoT and Carbon Neutrality Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech: "Identity Resolution + Blockchain" Empowers Digital Carbon Management in Industrial Sector FEI Haiping, Huafeng Chuangxiang General Manager 14:20-14:40 Fireside Chat: How Carbon Neutrality Has to be an Ecosystem Game？ Leo Lin, CEO at aitos.io (Moderator); Vincent Y. Wang, Executive President of Wanxiang Blockchain; Chiew Tze Eng, Senior Director of 5G and IOT Transformation at NCS, APAC 14:40-15:00 Keynote Speech WANG Feiyue, Director of the State Key Laboratory for Management and Control of Complex Systems at the Institute of Automation Chinese Academy of Sciences 15:00-15:20 Keynote Speech: Blockchain Technology and the Twin Goals of Climate Change David Lee, Professor at Singapore University of Social Sciences 15:20-16:00 Panel: How Do Digital Technologies Like Blockchain Enable Enterprises to Achieve Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Goals? PENG Feng, Director at Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange Co. Ltd. (Moderator); SANG Jianzhong, General Manager, Certifier, Environment & Sustainability, Products Great China

TÜV Rheinland (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ; DAI Junjie, Deputy General Manager of Green Low-carbon Business Department at China Quality Mark Certification Group Co., Ltd.; MAO Feifei, Digital Solution Head at Schneider Electric; SHENG Tao, Industrial Solution Director at NWCDCloud











2022/9/25 Mars: Metaverse Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech: Three Basic Problems in the Digital World DUAN Yongchao, Founding Partner of CoolReeds 14:20-14:40 Keynote Speech: Conceiving Digital Metaverse from Perspective of Growth CHEN Xu, MetaZ Founder 14:40-15:00 Keynote Speech WANG Qing, Editor-in-chief at SOUL APP 15:00-15:40 Panel: Metavers Infrastructure DU Yu, Vice General Manager at Wanxiang Blockchain (Moderator); LI Ming, Chair of IEEE Computer Society Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Standard Committee; HE Zhan, Omniverse Lead at NVIDIA China; Louisa Zhu, General Manager of the Digital Human Center at Shanghai Ranmai Technology Co.,Ltd.; ZHANG Shuyu, Fengyuzhu Vice General Manager; Sherry Wang, Deputy General Manager at Shanghai Taidi Tech 15:40-16:20 Panel: How Does Metaverse Empower Brand Value ZENG Dong,

Head of Digital Business at Wanxiang Blockchain (Moderator); WANG Peng, President at Rongyi Digital Culture Development Center and Initiator and Producer of Asia Digital Art Exhibition;

WU Bo, General Manager of the Metaverse Business Unit at Shanghai Mango Intelligent Entertainment Culture and Technology Co.,Ltd. 16:20-17:00 Panel: Future Opportunities and Challenges in Metaverse LIAO Yaling, Manager of Digital City Business Division at Wanxiang Blockchain (Moderator), SHENG Xuefeng, President of Shanghai Smart City Development Institute; SUN Li, Director of Smart City Business Division at the East China Branch of CAICT; WEI Zheng, Cadre of the Information and Communications Development Division at Shanghai Communications Administration





2022/9/26 Uranus: Blockchain Economics Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:20 Keynote Speech: Some Thoughts on Proof-of-Stake (POS) HE Zhiguo, Fuji Bank and Heller Professor of Finance at Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago 14:20-14:40 Keynote Speech:

Web3 Economics and Three Promising Directions Lin William Cong, Chair Professor of Management and Tenured Professor of Finance of Rudd Family at Cornell University 14:40-15:00 Keynote Speech ZOU Chuanwei, Chief Economist of Wanxiang Blockchain 15:00-15:20 Keynote Speech: An Analysis on the Staking Economy TANG Ke, Professor and President of Social Science Research Institute at Tsinghua University 15:20-16:00 Panel：Seminar on Frontier Problems in Blockchain Economics ZOU Chuanwei, Chief Economist of Wanxiang Blockchain (Moderator); Lin William Cong, Chair Professor of Management and Tenured Professor of Finance of Rudd Family at Cornell University; HE Zhiguo, Fuji Bank and Heller Professor of Finance at Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago; TANG Ke, Professor and President of Social Science Research Institute at Tsinghua University











2022/9/27 Mercury:DAO Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:10 Keynote Speech: What Makes Community Certificate a Necessary Infrastructure for Web3? Samuel Lin, Contri (2022 Wanxiang Blockchain Spring Hackathon Champion) Founder 14:10-14:30 Keynote Speech: Organizations as Code Justice Conder, Governance Solution Engineer of Bankless Dao 14:30-14:50 Keynote Speech Kevin Owocki, GitcoinDAO Founder 14:50-15:10 Fireside Chat: The Present and Future of SBT and Self-sovereign Identity E.Glen Weyl, RadicalxChange Founder; Jupiter Zheng, Director of Research at HashKey Capital 15:10-15:30 Keynote Speech: DAO Protocol Stack: Web3 Infrastructure Kevin Yu, TriDAO CEO 15:30-16:10 Panel: Web3.0 Investment Trends XIAO Xiao,

CFA, Investment Partner of HashKey Capital (Moderator); Paul Veradittakit, Partner of Pantera Capital; Jehan Chu, Founder and Managing Partner of Kenetic; Gavin Wang, Managing Partner at SNZ





2022/9/28 Neptune: Web3 Time Content Speaker 14:00-14:10 Keynote Speech 2022 Wanxiang Blockchain Fall Hackathon Champion 14:10-14:30 Keynote Speech: Blockchain in Traditional Finance and Compliance Clara Chiu, Founder and CEO at QReg Advisory Limited, Former Head of Fintech Unit and Director of Licensing of the SFC 14:30-14:50 Keynote Speech: Revolution of Web3.0 Infrastructure Michael Wuehler, Infura Co-founder, ConsenSys 14:50-15:10 Keynote Speech Sam Williams, Arweave Founder and CEO 15:10-15:30 Keynote Speech Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO at Outblaze 15:30-16:30 Panel : Web3: DID, Data Network and Non-financial Applications YAN Xin, EthSign CEO (Moderator); Joshua, RSS3 Founder; Frank Luo, Unipass Founder; Suji Yan, Mask Network CEO; Jessica C, Relation Labs Founder

Make a free reservation for the livestream of this global blockchain feast from Sep.20 to Sep.28 and stay tuned at:

https://www.wxblockchain.com/week2022/home?lang=en-US

