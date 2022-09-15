Shriners Children's Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Televised Special Featuring Patients and Celebrity Surprises

Nationally Televised Special Airs on September 16 and is hosted by Kristen Bell

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 100 years, Shriners Children's has provided life-changing care to more than 1.5 million children. To celebrate that legacy, the nonprofit health care organization has partnered with Disney and ABC to create a 30-minute special featuring various patient stories and celebrity surprises called "Miracles, Magic & Milestones." The special will begin airing on Friday, September 16, the date when Shriners Children's opened its first location in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1922.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the special will air on ABC stations throughout the nation. The show includes appearances by Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Jay Bilas (ESPN), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), and a special appearance by Shriners Children's own celebrity spokespatient, Alec, who co-hosts a portion of the show with Bell.

"The ability that Shriners Children's has to give everyone care, no matter what the insurance, no matter what the cost, that kind of thing is really important for me. It's the humanity behind it all," said Bell. "And, the fact that there are real people who pick up the phone for families when you need something, is important."

The fast-paced program features a number of inspiring Shriners Children's patient stories and looks back at how and why the members of the Shriners International fraternity created the health care organization in the early 1920s. It also covers a diversity of conditions the healthcare system specializes in, including cleft lip and palate, burns, and orthopedic conditions such as scoliosis, amputation and prosthetics, arm and hand differences, and limb-lengthening.

"This television event is our opportunity to share our story with the world – the story of how Shriners Children's has been a driving force in shaping pediatric specialty care for 100 years," said Jerry Gantt, chairman of the Board of Trustees. "Our hope is that by sharing our story with such a large audience, we can help more children in more places."

An important portion of the show highlights how the men of Shriners International saw a need to help children and families in the early part of the 20th century, and the bold steps they took to address it.

"To think what started a century ago not only stands today but has evolved to become one of the most respected healthcare networks in the world is beyond amazing," said Kenny Craven, Imperial Potentate. "It's not only a testament to the dedicated men and women who deliver world-class care in all our facilities across the continent but the countless Shriners themselves who continue to fuel our efforts. Without them, we simply wouldn't have the resources and capabilities available to our patients today. That mission and tireless commitment to supporting the health and well-being of every child requiring specialized medical care is the embodiment of selflessness."

In addition to ABC stations, the special will air multiple times on Freeform, National Geographic, and National Geographic Wild and will be available on streaming apps including Hulu.

About Shriners Children's Shriners Children's has been changing lives every day for 100 years through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the family's ability to pay. Since opening its first location in 1922, the health care system has treated more than 1.5 million children. To learn more, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

Media-approved image of Kristen Bell with Shriners Children’s patients who will appear in ABC/Disney Special on September 16. Image (L to R): Shriners patients, Alec, Jaxon, Alyssa, Dallin, Landon, Makaila, Natalie and Kristen Bell in the center. (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Shriners Children's