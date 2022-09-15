Playvox Appoints Andrew Kaufman as Chief Financial Officer

New hire brings nearly 20 years of experience scaling business growth, driving efficiency, and maximizing business value

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, today announced Andrew Kaufman as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He reports directly to Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox.

"Andrew possesses an extensive background in software, professional services and cybersecurity; he has been leading and helping high-growth organizations reach their financial, operational and strategic objectives for more than 18 years," said Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox. "Andrew's accomplishments driving scalable business growth, maximizing efficiency, and accelerating business value made him the ideal candidate for the role."

Most recently, Kaufman served as CFO of Critical Start, a Managed Detection & Response service provider, during a period of 400+% growth, where he helped lead the effort in securing a $215M growth investment from Vista Equity Partners. Prior to this, Kaufman served as CFO of STRAIT Capital (now Sanne Group), a leading global fund services provider. He also held other senior leadership roles at Armor Cybersecurity, PeopleMatter, and Aprima Medical Software.

"Playvox has an incredible history and trajectory. Since its inception 10 years ago, it has taken the contact center space by storm, transforming customer care by helping customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction," said Andrew Kaufman, Chief Financial Officer of Playvox. "I am thrilled and humbled to collaborate with the leadership team and colleagues to further Playvox's mission to build software and relationships that power operational excellence in service teams globally."

Kaufman earned a BS in business management from the University of Missouri and a master's in business administration from Southern Methodist University. He is also a licensed CPA in the state of South Carolina.

