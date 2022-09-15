Beauty Independent Announces 2022 Beacon Award Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG), publisher of Beauty Independent (BI) announced the winners of its third annual Beacon Awards, sponsored by Intrepid Investment Bankers, during a live virtual celebration on Sept. 14th. This program is focused on recognizing innovation and excellence in independent beauty and beauty entrepreneurship.
Winners included Olaplex CEO JuE Wong for Brand Builder, Urban Decay and Caliray co-founder Wende Zomnir for Industry Icon, Plantkos for Brand Launch, the Vitamin Shoppe for Large Retailer, Hazel for Indie Deal, and Kate McLeod for Best Brand.
The Beacon Awards is a welcome positive spotlight on indie beauty, a segment that's had to face challenge after challenge since the start of the pandemic, from supply chain snarls and towering inflation to shifting shopping habits and high customer acquisition costs. "Of course, we delve deeply into all those challenges at Beauty Independent, but the Beacon Awards is a great reminder that, despite it all, beauty entrepreneurs' and emerging brands' ingenuity, resilience and flexibility are truly inspiring," says Rachel Brown, editor in chief of Beauty Independent.
"I want to congratulate all of the winners and the nominees," says Nader Naeymi-Rad, publisher of Beauty Independent and co-founder of Beauty Independent's parent company, IBMG. "You are the future of our industry and the work that you are doing, the risks you are taking, the innovation you are bringing to the market, is what's driving the industry forward."
The editorial team at Beauty Independent selected 115 nominees across 24 award categories. Winners were then determined by a panel of 25 expert evaluators assigned to five evaluation committees based on their background and expertise. Among the industry expert evaluators were Thirteen Lune co-founder Nyakio Grieco, Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price, Advent International operating partner Janet Gurwitch, H Venture Partners founder and managing partner Elizabeth Edwards, L'Oréal group president of acquisitions Carol Hamilton, Beauty Pie founder and 2020 Beacon Awards Industry Icon winner Marcia Kilgore, Hero Cosmetics co-founder Ju Rhyu, Summer Fridays co-founder and influencer Marianna Hewitt, and Ulta Beauty director of emerging brands Muffy Clince.The evaluation process also took into account testimonials, provided by Beauty Independent subscribers, whose voices represent the diverse and thoughtful community the publication serves.
Each Beacon Award category winner will be a focus of a feature published on Beauty Independent.
Full List of Beacon Award Winners:
Brand Launch: Plantkos
Product Launch - Haircare: Me Cosmetics
Product Launch - Skincare: Mara
Product Launch - Wellness: Vella Bioscience
Product Launch - Cosmetics: Lawless Beauty
Product Launch - Personal Care & Fragrance: Brown Girl Jane
Best Campaign: Cheekbone Beauty
Best Social Media: K18 Hair
Best Packaging: Common Heir
Philanthropy Champion: Musee
Sustainability Champion: Conscia
Inclusivity Champion: Unsun Cosmetics
Product Innovation: Elsa Jungman
Small Retailer: Field Botanicals
Large Retailer: The Vitamin Shoppe
Online Retailer: NakedPoppy
Online International Retailer: The Natives Co.
Indie Deal: Hazel
Growth Investor - Small or Seed: Waldencast
Growth Investor - Large: Alliance Consumer Growth
Brand Builder: JuE Wong
Best Brand: Kate McLeod
Industry Icon: Wende Zomnir
Entrepreneur: Daniel Hodgdon
Beauty Independent is the leading trade publication dedicated to beauty and wellness entrepreneurs who are leading today's game-changing brands, retailers, investors and service providers. Beauty Independent's diverse platform offering includes daily articles covering news and insights, regular premium reports, live webinar series, recognition and acclaim through its Beacon Awards program and a professional development program, Bridge Mentorship.
IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase, and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's platform includes Beauty Independent, Adit, Adit Live and Uplink.
