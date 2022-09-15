Akron Children's earns Children's Surgery Verification from American College of Surgeons

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron Children's Hospital has joined an elite group of U.S. hospitals that have been verified as a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program (ACS CSV).

Akron Children's department of surgery earned the accomplishment after more than two years of work examining in detail its processes and procedures to ensure that each child's specific needs are met when surgery is necessary.

Akron Children's joins other top children's hospitals in achieving ACS CSV and is the only Northeast Ohio hospital to earn the designation.

"This shows that we deliver the best quality pediatric surgical care in Northeast Ohio," said Dr. Mark Wulkan, chair of the department of surgery at Akron Children's.

He added that the verification means both families and regional providers can have enhanced trust in the care Akron Children's provides.

"For parents, it gives them a level of comfort and calm when they have to bring their child in for something very stressful," he said. "They can be assured that we are operating at the highest level and their child will get the best care."

For providers, he said it means that when they refer patients to Akron Children's that they can trust that their patients will receive high quality patient- and family-centered care.

After the hospital's application was accepted, surveyors conducted a virtual site visit in June. The ACS team of surveyors consisted of experienced children's surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses who reviewed the hospital's structure, processes and clinical outcomes data.

Akron Children's was notified Aug. 11 that it earned the recognition. According to the American College of Surgeons, Akron Children's met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care. The hospital also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, thus identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement. The hospital will be evaluated every three years to maintain the verification.

