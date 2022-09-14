Premise Health Receives Accreditation for 115 Sites through AAAHC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care company, has once again received its multi-site accreditation for a full three-years through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Premise has accreditation for 114 wellness centers and its corporate office, growing upon its 94 accredited sites in 2019.

AAAHC is a leader in ambulatory health care accreditation. Informed by more than 40 years of experience, AAAHC has accredited more than 6,600 organizations by providing external, independent review. AAAHC's accreditation program measures the quality of services across all sites of care for any participating organization against stringent, national quality standards.

"Premise Health continues to demonstrate why its direct health care model is industry leading. By undergoing external validation, such as that which the AAAHC offers, we demonstrate that our wellness sites meet nationally recognized standards for patient care," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Leizman. "We are extraordinarily proud of all of our team. They continue to consistently drive our strategy into action by providing exceptional, value-driven care to all of our members."

AAAHC has been a vital partner in Premise's effort to help members get, stay and be well. Accreditation means that an organization has demonstrated its commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients through a three-year accreditation cycle.

The 115 accredited sites offer a blend of health and wellness services including primary care, occupational health, care management, care navigation, fitness, musculoskeletal care, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and vision. This comprehensive and integrated care is delivered by teams and supported by Premise's robust virtual care capabilities.

Premise Health is the leading direct health care company and one of the largest digital providers in the country, operating more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers for more than 400 of the leading companies in the U.S. With more than 30 types of care available on one integrated platform, no one offers more ways to help more people.

