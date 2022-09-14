Illumina Accelerator Invests in the Fifth Global Funding Cycle of Startups Advancing Breakthrough Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Women's Health, and Sustainable Agriculture Applications

Six startups from Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States will receive seed investment and access to technology and expertise

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it has invested in six genomics startups for the fifth global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator in the San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Illumina Accelerator is a world-class company creation engine focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups. The program also announced today the October 1, 2022 application deadline for its next funding cycle.

"We are proud to welcome these six fantastic genomics startups to our Illumina Accelerator portfolio," said Amanda Cashin, co-founder and global head of Illumina for Startups. "We have an eight-year track record of partnering with talented entrepreneurs. We're proud of Illumina Accelerator's strong portfolio of 74 genomics startups focused on unlocking the power of the genome to improve human health around the world."

During six-month funding cycles twice per year, Illumina Accelerator provides the selected startups with access to seed investment, access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, and business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina's campuses in Cambridge or the Bay Area. Illumina Accelerator is accepting applications for the next funding cycle, which are due by October 1, 2022. Through a single process open to applicants from around the world, Illumina Accelerator will select up to five companies for each location. To learn more and apply, visit the website.

The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator's portfolio of genomics startups are:

Stanford University , is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary high-throughput CRISPR gene editing precision technology. Acrobat Genomics Inc. , a drug discovery spinout from, is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary high-throughput CRISPR gene editing precision technology.

London , offers precision screening to identify the most suitable contraception type and formulation, empowering women, people assigned female at birth, and clinicians to make personalized reproductive health decisions. Dama Health Ltd. , a women's health company based in, offers precision screening to identify the most suitable contraception type and formulation, empowering women, people assigned female at birth, and clinicians to make personalized reproductive health decisions.

Indonesia , develops and commercializes microbiome-related diagnostic tools tailored for the highly diverse Indonesian and Asian population. Nusantics Pte. Ltd. , a precision genomics company from, develops and commercializes microbiome-related diagnostic tools tailored for the highly diverse Indonesian and Asian population.

Pandora Biosciences Inc. , a neuroscience company from South Africa , is building genetically diverse and physiologically relevant organoid-based disease models to advance drug discovery and development for genetically complex neurological diseases.

Terrapeutics Pharma Ltd. , a drug discovery company based in Jerusalem , is tackling the most challenging "undruggable" drug targets by offering a new approach to discovering novel small therapeutic molecules from soil, based on the intelligence of nature. , a drug discovery company based in, is tackling the most challenging "undruggable" drug targets by offering a new approach to discovering novel small therapeutic molecules from soil, based on the intelligence of nature.

Cambridge, UK , and Galway, Ireland , is commercializing next-generation sustainable protein crops with novel traits to increase yield and reduce biotic and abiotic stress tolerances, while increasing protein and nutritional content for climate change mitigation, resilience, and food security. Viridian Seeds Inc. , an agricultural biotechnology company from, and Galway,, is commercializing next-generation sustainable protein crops with novel traits to increase yield and reduce biotic and abiotic stress tolerances, while increasing protein and nutritional content for climate change mitigation, resilience, and food security.

"We are inspired by the global reach of genomics and by the vision these six startups have in advancing breakthrough discoveries in human health, agriculture, and sustainability," said Alex Aravanis, chief technology officer of Illumina. "We look forward to partnering with the new teams to accelerate their startups to the next level."

About Illumina for Startups

Illumina for Startups is focused solely on creating an innovation ecosystem for the genomics industry by partnering with leading venture capital investors and entrepreneurs to create, launch, and grow genomics startups. Illumina for Startups initiatives include Illumina Accelerator, founded in 2014, and Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina, founded in 2021. Illumina Accelerator is a company creation engine co-located with Illumina research and development sites in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Cambridge, UK. Since inception, Illumina Accelerator has invested in 74 genomics startups from across the globe, which have collectively raised over $1 billion in venture capital funding. Approximately 93% of Illumina Accelerator investments have gone on to raise additional capital from leading investors. For more information, visit our website.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

