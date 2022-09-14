EnergySource Minerals Selected by Compass Minerals as Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Provider

The latest selection underscores viability and lead position for EnergySource Minerals' patented lithium brine extraction technology

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySource Minerals announced today that its proprietary ILiAD ™ (Integrated Lithium Absorption Desorption) lithium brine technology platform has been selected as the technology provider for Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals. The technology was chosen for its superiority in lithium recovery, magnesium rejection, minimized environmental impact and commercial readiness.

EnergySource's ILiAD platform technology has been selected for use on phase one of Compass Minerals' 2.4 mMT lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource on the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Phase one of development is expected to be located on the east side of the Great Salt Lake where a significant portion of the company's existing infrastructure is located.

"Our selection of ESM is the result of a comprehensive, competitive process, and we are excited to forge ahead on our lithium development with their team as a trusted provider," said Chris Yandell, head of lithium for Compass Minerals. "Our multi-year assessment was focused on matching the right technology with our specific lithium brine resource – and we are confident we've done just that with this provider selection."

Following three years of extensive research and piloting of multiple DLE technologies and providers, Compass Minerals' analysis showed EnergySource Minerals' proprietary ILiAD adsorption technology proved to be the most successful in processing Compass Minerals' brine resource across four key combined assessment categories: lithium recovery; magnesium rejection; minimized environmental impact; and commercial readiness.

"Compass Minerals has done extensive due diligence as it works to join the domestic battery metals supply chain to help meet the US automotive industry's need for clean and sustainable lithium," noted Eric Spomer, CEO of EnergySource Minerals. "We look forward to producing with the Compass Minerals team and supporting their operations as they enter the market with a cost-competitive, battery-grade lithium product by 2025."

"While we are happy with the results of our partners' research and pilot testing, we are not surprised by the outcome. It confirms the commercial viability of ILiAD's lithium extraction technology. Through our own extensive testing program on a range of brines from around the world, we have seen ILiAD deliver outstanding results across the full range of lithium-bearing brines. Our approach leverages over 40 plus years of industry leadership within our team," added Spomer. "We are thrilled to see ILiAD get its footing in world-wide operations and applications."

EnergySource Minerals developed the ILiAD technology for its lithium extraction operation at the John L. Featherstone Geothermal Power Plant in the Salton Sea, currently under development. The platform maximizes lithium extraction from brines in a closed-loop environment, delivering significant reduction in time, cost, and environmental impact compared with alternative methods.

ILiAD is considered best-in-class among direct lithium extraction technologies and is commercially ready and being deployed today. The technology dramatically reduces the water footprint of operations, does not consume reagents, demonstrates order-of-magnitude longer operating life and the highest lithium recovery rates. EnergySouce Minerals has tested the technology platform on a variety of brines and is ready to be rapidly deployed at a global scale.

"As the world transitions to a clean energy economy, lithium demand is increasing dramatically," said Dr. David Deak, of EnergySouce Minerals. "Currently, lithium extraction has a high environmental cost, and is produced from a limited range of geographies. A technology change is required to enable a broader, more sustainable resource base. ILiAD is that technology."

About EnergySource Minerals

EnergySource Minerals is a privately held company leading the development of Project ATLiS—a premier lithium project located in Imperial County, California, United States—as well as the ILiAD technology platform, which is being developed and deployed to lithium operations worldwide. Schlumberger New Energy and TechMet Ltd. have equity interest in EnergySource Minerals.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

Media Contact

Erinn Lynch

erinn@blazepr.com

Tel: +1 (805) 570-0990

View original content:

SOURCE EnergySource Minerals