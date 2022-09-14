CHILDREN FACING LIFE-THREATENING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS DUE TO INSTAGRAM ADDICTION, SUIT FILED BY MOTLEY RICE ALLEGES

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An addiction to Instagram caused a young Virginia woman to attempt to take her life three times as a child, a lawsuit filed by Motley Rice LLC alleges. Filed in California's Superior Court against Instagram and Meta Platforms, the case is one of multiple filed by the firm for victims who allege social media companies exploited the insecurities of children to maximize profits and user growth.

Plaintiff Laura Ashman, 21, began using Instagram when she was roughly 12 years old, according to the lawsuit, which also alleges she quickly grew addicted, scrolling the social media site for up to 10 hours a day. Laura's addictive use of Instagram eroded her self-esteem and caused her to develop a severe eating disorder and depression, she alleges. Sadly, she also began to self-harm and attempted to take her life for the first time as a freshman in high school.

"We are so proud of Laura for finding the courage to tell her story of the dark side of social media, self-harm and depression," said Laura's father, Scott Ashman. "We are forever grateful for the efforts and vigilance of the school system, county, Inova and family who helped guide her to where she is today. We applaud our daughter for recognizing that not all are afforded the same safety net and that many suffer in silence. We as a family hope Laura's voice will help upset the status quo and bring further awareness to depression and meaningful change to social media's cold grip on our children."

The complaint alleges Instagram created a mental health crisis through its use of algorithms that were designed to addict children and teens to the product. Documents revealed by a whistleblower indicate that the defendants have known for years that Instagram has a toxic effect on the mental health of children, and in particular teen girls, the complaint states.

"We believe Meta has known for years that the Instagram algorithm addicts children and leads many down a dark spiral of body dysmorphia and depression. Hopefully, this lawsuit can begin to right the wrongs we believe the defendants caused," stated attorney Previn Warren.

About Motley Rice

Motley Rice LLC is one of the nation's largest plaintiffs' litigation firms and is headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and has additional offices in Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; and West Virginia. For more information, contact Motley Rice attorney Previn Warren (DC) at 1.800.768.4026 or visit www.motleyrice.com. Motley Rice LLC, a South Carolina Limited Liability Company, is engaged in the New Jersey practice of law through Motley Rice New Jersey LLC. Esther Berezofsky is the attorney responsible for New Jersey practice.

View original content:

SOURCE Motley Rice LLC