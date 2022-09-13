TrewUp launches deduction management software to extract, read and decipher deduction data, enabling consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to increase productivity and profitability.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp has announced the launch of its Deduction Management & Analytics platform. TrewUp's cloud-based AI technology simplifies the grueling and time-consuming process of analyzing deductions. TrewUp makes deductions easy.

This SaaS solution, found at https://www.trewup.com/ , digitizes thousands of pages of static data and transforms it into actionable data all accessible in a single platform. With the click of a button, TrewUp puts the power back into the hands of manufacturers by both reducing hours of time spent analyzing thousands of pages of PDFs and increasing visibility of distributor deductions by type, retailer/distributor, and UPC code.

Traditionally, brands often group all distributor deductions into "trade spend" in their profit & loss statement (P&L). In reality, deductions include both trade and operations expenses including advertising, temporary price reductions (TPRs), product demonstrations (demos), manufacturer charge-backs (MCBs), scans, product shorts, logistics fines, fees, cut cases, and product spoils. With TrewUp's easy-to-use platform featuring dashboards and downloadable excel files, CPG CFOs, CEOs, deductions analysts, account receivable specialists, sales managers and other team-members can have a better understanding of how their dollars with distributors are being spent.

"TrewUp was developed to solve one of the biggest pain points for CPG companies focused on the Natural and Specialty channels, allowing them the ability to focus on driving profitability, rather than deciphering literally thousands of pages of data delivered in PDFs" indicated Scott Cousins, TrewUp Co-Founder and former Chief Information Officer of KeHE, a large natural & organic, fresh and specialty distributor. CEO, Kyle Barnholt, added, "we couldn't be more excited about the launch of this platform. It's going to be game-changing for small and large natural products companies, alike. They will be able to gain clarity and insight around distributor and retailer deductions like never before so that they can focus on business strategy, control costs, and improve profitability."

For more information on TrewUp, go to https://www.trewup.com/ or email sales@trewup.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trewup/

