Pulse Security Systems announces the Invention of World's First Patent pending Covid Doorbell

Inventor and Entrepreneur Ross Markbreiter, creator of Such companies as, The World Wide Web Store, TechPay Mobile Payment Systems Has Invented the Pulse Secure Doorbell.

Referring to figure: body 201 that has a scanner 203 configured to read the print of finger 107. Scanner 203 is protected by a shield 205 that is attached to the front surface 217 of body 201. A speaker 207 is also attached to body 201 and works in conjunction with a microphone. Body 201 also has a camera 209 and infrared thermometer 211 attached to front surface 217. Indicators 213 are also attached to front surface 217. An emergency device 215 is also attached to body 201 and is configured to contact emergency services such as ‘911’ when activated. When all Led lights are green then the door will open, if one is red the door will stay locked and can contact the admin through the speaker. (PRNewswire)

With it Looking like Covid is here to stay! The World's First Covid Doorbell-Patent Pending is here.

A pulse secure doorbell system uses temperature and biometric readings from a person to determine their identity and their health status in order to allow entry through a door. A person presses their finger against a scanner that takes their print and their pulse. A camera measures the face, face recognition, Microphone and system software checks voice recognition, A thermometer infrared beam measures their temperature. These metrics combine to provide a profile of the person prior to entry.

The system and method of use in accordance with the invention overcomes one or more of the above-discussed problems commonly associated with conventional security systems. Specifically, the present invention enables the verification of the identity and health status of a person who seeks entry to a secure area. Additionally, the invention of the disclosure enables the verification of a person and protects the individual who performs the verification from contamination if a disease is present. These and other unique features of the system and method of use are discussed below and illustrated in the accompanying drawings.

The present invention relates generally to security systems and methods, and more specifically, to a pulse secure doorbell system that screens people that seek entrance through a doorway to ensure their identity and health status. The pulse, temperature, and other aspects of the health of the applicant are checked unobtrusively through a camera, Microphone and touch surface.

Security systems are well known in the art and are effective means to ensure the safety of people and property against malicious threats or innocuous occurrences. Common security systems access control to secure spaces that are created through the use of door locks to biometric identification. An example of a common entry security system is the common smart doorbell that uses a camera to see who is there or a standard doorbell.

A person will activate the bell which emits a sound (with a conventional doorbell) and gives access to view (with a smart doorbell) who is at the door. within a secure space such as a home or office so that a person who is authorized to grant entry to the space approaches the door to verify the person for entry. If access is granted the person is allowed to enter, if they are not granted access, the door is closed and could be locked to ensure that the space remains secure after the rejection.

One of the problems associated with common security systems is their limited use. For example, when a person's identity is verified through visual inspection by another person, they do not have the capability to determine the health status of the applicant and might allow an unhealthy person into the secure space and expose of people there to the illness carried by the person who entered Additionally, the person who verifies the identity of the person who requested access must expose themselves to any illness that the person carries.

