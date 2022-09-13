NIH All of Us Research Program to Visit Missoula As Journey Tour Continues

The Journey will make two stops in the Missoula area, from 9/13 to 9/16. Please see locations and timing below.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help advance precision medicine by building one of the most diverse health databases of its kind.

Since the program launched in 2018, the mobile exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. In Missoula, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. Participants will be able to take health surveys and provide bio samples, such as a blood sample, as part of joining the program. With more enrollment and representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the community.

LOCATIONS:

FIRST STOP: Cara's Park (123 Carousel Drive, Missoula, MT , 59812) on Tuesday 9/13 and Wednesday 9/14, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

SECOND STOP: University of Montana (32 Campus Dr., Missoula, MT , 59812) on Thursday, 9/15 and Friday 9/16, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

EVENT DETAILS:

All of Us tour managers will be available for interviews at the event or before the event via Zoom or phone.

Journalists are welcome to shoot B-roll and take photos at the event.

The mobile exhibit features hands-on activities to learn more about the program, including a digital gaming hub, an augmented reality experience, and more.

COVID-19 safety guidelines:

ABOUT ALL OF US:

More than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps to participate in the research program, and over 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data that participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.

For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov . | To sign up, visit joinallofus.org .

