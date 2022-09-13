LG's super-giant AI, EXAONE become a pioneer in the design field with Parsons School of Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG is stepping up efforts to develop artificial intelligence(AI) that support humans in learning and expanding their creativity in art and design practices by leveraging the joint academic research partnership with Parsons School of Design, the No. 1 U.S. art and design school.

LG AI Research , the AI research hub of South Korean conglomerate LG Group, today made the "LG AI Research & TNS Parsons Collaboration" at the campus of Parsons School of Design ( Parsons ) at The New School in New York.

LG AI Research will do a broad range of joint research for advanced AI technologies and emerging research domains in creativity and technology with the world's renowned experts in fashion, design, and media at Parsons for three years.

LG AI Research and Parsons will engage in collaborative academic research activities that will facilitate the development of AI-enabled applications in design and art practices and disseminate its findings through publications and public events. One of the initial goals of the partnership is to examine how generative AI technology can be meaningfully integrated into the everyday practices of artists and designers.

LG AI Research plans to integrate all the research outcomes into the "EXAONE Atelier", an ideation AI platform that supports collaborative work between AI and designers and artists. It will be based on the LG AI Research's super-giant AI, named EXAONE, a multi-modal AI that has learned over 600 billion corpora and 350 million high-resolution images, and can convert texts and images freely.

"EXAONE Atelier" is expected to be the first ideation AI platform based on the super-giant AI that is designed to support artists and designers to expand their creativity in their professional practices.

An LG AI Research official said, "Through interviews with Parsons, LG AI Research team identified the features of super-giant AI EXAONE that need to be tuned to collaborate with artists and designers. The EXAONE Atelier also has been developing by harmonizing the power of EXAONE and the idea of structural creation process through diverse combinations of thoughts rather than just creating something out of nothing."

The partnership between Parsons and LG AI Research formally launches on September 14 at the Creativity & AI Inaugural Symposium with a significant question: "What is the current trajectory of AI technology's impact on the creative industries, and what kind of future can be co-created through collaboration between the technology and creative communities?

In addition, LG AI Research will support a hackathon from September 17-18 to research how emerging creative professionals can incorporate AI in their creative process and reflect on its implications critically.

Moving forward, LG AI Research will continue to upgrade the EXAONE Atelier by integrating insights from the joint research project into the platform, as well as widen the collaboration opportunities with other global and domestic partners in Korea.

Kyunghoon Bae, Chief of LG AI Research, said, "Through a deeper level of collaboration with Parsons, LG AI Research would like to develop an expert AI, which could maximize human creativity and productivity by understanding not only thoughts and ideas but also knowhow and expertise from a variety of expert humans. Moreover, we will continue to improve and polish the EXAONE Atelier to become as a state-of-the-art global ideation AI platform that helps all humans become designers and artists as long as they have ideas, not just as a drawing tool."

Cynthia Lawson Jaramillo, Dean of the School of Design Strategies of Parsons School of Design, added, "I'm delighted to see this partnership between LG AI Research and Parsons School of Design. For more than 125 years, Parsons has been committed to the forefront of art and design education. This partnership further solidifies that commitment, as what is more future-facing than exploring the intersections of art, design, creativity, and AI."

"In the School of Design Strategies, we design the immaterial: systems, services, communities, futures, and more. We always focused on the world's most complex issues. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of this partnership, and I'm excited by how transformative I expect it will be for all involved," Lawson said.

Ben Barry, Dean of the School of Fashion of Parsons School of Design, said, "With the leadership of Professor Jeongki Lim, this partnership between Parsons and LG will cultivate critical dialogue and insights about the relationship between AI and creativity. It will provide opportunities for Parsons students and faculty to work alongside LG industry leaders to explore emerging issues that arise when human and non-human actors engage in collective creative practice. This research will create a research agenda for creativity and technology that will impact industry and academic practice for years to come."

