InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative & Versatile Grill Design (HOF-213)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and versatile grill which would consistently make the best burgers and other grilled foods easily while also adding in the versatility of making amazing pizzas or roasted veggies," said the inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the HUFF GRILL. My design would enable grilled food to be cooked thoroughly and without the risk of burning food due to constant flare­ups."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique grill design for barbecuing enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional grilling. As a result, it ensures that foods are cooked thoroughly and uniformly. It also prevents fat and grease from dripping into the burners and causing flare-ups. Additionally, the invention features an innovative, versatile, and eye-catching design that is easy to use making it ideal for grilling enthusiasts.

