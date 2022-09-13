CYPHER LEARNING Named a Winner in Tech & Learning's 'Best Tools for Back to School' 2022 Awards

CYPHER's NEO for K-20 Platform Honored Among the Most Impressive Solutions That Support Learning in any Environment

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it is a winner in Tech & Learning's " The Best Tools for Back to School " Awards of Excellence program. The program recognizes the "most impressive products and solutions that will support [teachers' and students'] work in any learning environment."

CYPHER LEARNING's NEO for K-20 platform is a winner in Tech & Learning’s “Best Tools for Back to School” 2022 Awards – recognized for being among the most impressive products that will support teachers’ and students’ work in any learning environment. (PRNewswire)

CYPHER's NEO for K-20 platform was honored among the best tools in the higher-ed category . This is the second year in a row it has earned that distinction.

Since 1980, Tech & Learning has covered the tools and ideas that transform education. As the 2022-2023 school year kicks off in many areas, its award program is designed to help readers find the very best education technology tools and solutions.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning group publisher, in an article . "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction."

Educational institutions all over the world rely on NEO to build and deliver engaging learning content, and manage all learning activities. A complete solution for teachers, students and administrators at all levels (K-20), NEO has an intuitive, highly visual design and flexible capabilities that support inclusive online learning. Intelligent, machine-learning features even drive personalized and competency-based learning — enabling students to take learning paths based on their goals.

This award adds to the many accolades that NEO and CYPHER LEARNING have already netted this year. NEO was also named " Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner " in the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards, a high performer in G2'S Mid-Market Grid® Report for Learning Management Systems — Summer 2022 and more. The platform is a current finalist in the Teach Secondary Awards 2022 (hybrid learning category).

"As schools start, the right technology can help provide a foundation for learning success," said CYPHER LEARNING CEO Graham Glass. "Teachers and students have seen many changes in their learning environments the last few years, and we've been proud to support them, wherever learning takes place. Whether in the classroom, or in hybrid and remote settings, our platform is designed to drive engagement, learning continuity and retention. This recognition from Tech & Learning highlights how we partner with schools and universities to support their needs, along with our commitment to excellence and innovation."

For more information on how schools and universities use NEO to manage and enhance learning experiences, please view these success stories and testimonials.

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

Contact information

CYPHER LEARNING

cypherlearning@threeringsinc.com

CYPHER LEARNING (PRNewsfoto/CYPHER LEARNING) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CYPHER LEARNING