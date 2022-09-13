Blade and Bow Re-Releases Rare 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Limited Re-Release Celebrates Stitzel-Weller Distillery and National Bourbon Heritage Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade and Bow has re-released its highly sought-after 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Aged and bottled at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery, this iconic American bourbon is available in 14 markets and at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery and Garden & Gun Club in Louisville, KY., while supplies last.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (PRNewswire)

Blade and Bow's 22-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is released annually in September, in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month.

"An ultra-premium bourbon, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is complex and enticing. I liken 22-Year-Old's tasting notes to a freshly baked apple pie, fragrant and delicious," said Doug Kragel, Lead Educator for Blade and Bow. "With an aroma layered with oak, caramel, and fresh stone fruit, this highly acclaimed bourbon is sweet and smoky, accented with well-balanced tasting notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices."

Blade and Bow's 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is released annually in September, in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month. During this month-long celebration, Blade and Bow pays homage to the craftsmanship, history, and tradition that Stitzel-Weller Distillery represents to the bourbon industry. Whiskey aficionados will be delighted with the rich history tangible in every sip of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old.

Due to the finite amount of liquid available, the anticipated demand for 22-Year-Old is extremely high. As a result, there is no guaranteed timeframe for how long this in-demand bourbon will be accessible. Consumers can try 22-Year-Old for themselves year-round at The Garden & Gun Club at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The 22-Year-Old Tasting Experience includes one ounce of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old in a handcrafted Terrane glass, alongside a signature wool tartan bag, Blade and Bow enamel pin and tasting notes guide.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now in the following markets: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery.

Learn more by following @bladeandbowwhiskey on Instagram or visiting BladeandBowWhiskey.com .

This remarkable bourbon is best enjoyed slowly and responsibly.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. With their unique solera system, Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 45.5-46% Alc/Vol

©2022 STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLING CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Diageo Contact:

Allison Fleischer

allison.fleischer@diageo.com

803-984-6434

Media Contact:

Lauren Anesta

lauren@goldenword.co

703-856-5064

(PRNewsfoto/Blade and Bow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blade and Bow