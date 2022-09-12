Widespread Utilization of AI Technology Continues with Households

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent in households around the globe. According to AI Magazine, AI tech is already being used around the home in a variety of ways, including in products such as Smart Home Devices, Smart Locks, Remote Vacuum Cleaners as well as Virtual and Augmented Reality. These devices can be programmed to perform various functions: the robot vacuum for example, can be programmed to complete their cleaning tasks and navigation routes around the home. Smart vacuum cleaners need little to no assistance and some brands are even capable of emptying themselves. Additionally, the smart speaker technology has become quite prevalent in homes over the last several years. For instance, Amazon's Alexa and Google Home have accounted for the majority of the market share of the smart speaker segment in recent years. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Moreover, the increased implementation of AI and automation in household equipment has led to even more growth in the domestic robot market. For example, with the increasing development in machine vision cameras, companies are now utilizing 2D and 3D machine vision cameras with AI technologies to effectively map edges of the floor, such as a staircase, and to recognize obstacles, such as dustbins, and cables, doorsills, and rugs. For instance, Xiaomi CyberDog is a quadruped robot capable of moving as fast as 3.2 meters per second. It is capable of object motion tracking, creating real-time maps, avoiding obstacles as it moves, and is powered by Nvidia's Jetson Xavier AI platform.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has begun development of BAO TAO, a proprietary all-in-one home services tool meant to simplify daily household management.

BAO TAO is the result of E-Home leveraging its recently acquired Chuangying Business Technology Co.'s technological knowhow to modernize and expand access to household services. The new application seeks to redefine the Company's approach to AI technology in enterprise and household cleaning as well as waste and inventory management. BAO TAO helps keep track of office and cleaning supplies and offers a seamless solution for scheduling maintenance, repair or housekeeping requests.

The tool could be installed anywhere in the home or office and is operated using voice command, ensuring widespread compatibility and ease of use. Elegantly designed, BAO TAO fits with any décor and needs only Wi-Fi to operate.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "Technology moves fast and all of us at E-Home understand how important it is to stay up to date. Companies like Amazon and Google have shown us that smart devices such as Alexa can be instrumental in changing the way we approach home and office management. This is why it is a great pleasure to announce BAO TAO, a tool that helps push E-Home to the forefront of household management and allows us to offer unparalleled service to customers. BAO TAO is easy to integrate, can be operated solely by voice command and could be utilized in a variety of settings, such as the home and office."

For the 'Buzz on the Street' Show featuring E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited latest corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkBEPPlFTZA

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) introduced on May 31st, iRobot OS, an evolution of the company's Genius Home Intelligence platform. iRobot OS delivers a new level of customer experience for a cleaner, healthier and smarter home. Leveraging iRobot's growing base of over 20 million connected devices sold, a unique understanding of the home environment and an advanced computer vision platform, iRobot OS is already enabling over 2.7 million cleaning missions each and every day around the world. "As iRobot expands its ecosystem of connected robots and smart home devices, we are placing a strategic emphasis on superior software intelligence delivered on high-performance, beautifully designed hardware," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "iRobot OS brings it all to life, enabling products that understand the home environment, respect customer preferences and intuitively connect with the smart home ecosystem to get the job done. iRobot OS lets our robots get smarter and clean even more effectively over time, delivering valuable new features and functionality that benefits all customers, including pet owners, busy families and those looking to get the most out of their voice assistants. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuously building upon iRobot OS, providing customers with even more thoughtful ways to clean in the months and years ahead."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced last year two new solutions as part of Alexa Smart Properties that will enable senior living and healthcare providers to integrate Alexa into their properties and empower residents and patients to stay connected, informed and entertained, just by asking Alexa. Designed specifically for the needs of senior living communities and healthcare facilities, Alexa Smart Properties simplifies deploying and managing Alexa-enabled devices at scale, helping properties offer customized Alexa experiences for residents and patients, and increase care team productivity and operational efficiency. Alexa Smart Properties enables senior living residents to keep in touch with their loved ones, connect with their community, access community news, and more, using the Amazon Echo device in their room. Family members and friends outside the property get peace of mind knowing they can easily get in touch with residents through Alexa calling.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced in recent years announced the availability of the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX developer kit with cloud-native support — and the extension of this support to the entire NVIDIA Jetson™ edge computing lineup for autonomous machines. The Jetson Xavier NX module is the ideal platform to accelerate AI applications, delivering greater than 10x higher performance compared to its widely adopted predecessor, Jetson TX2. Using cloud-native technologies, developers can take advantage of the module's high AI and compute performance in its credit card-sized form factor to drive innovation and deploy AI at scale. "NVIDIA has created an incredible amount of optimized AI software across multiple industries, and now, with cloud-native support, customers can leverage that software innovation through our high-performance, low-power Jetson family," said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of edge computing at NVIDIA. "The Jetson Xavier NX is the result of years of experience and leadership in edge computing, enabling customers to deploy real-world AI applications."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced in a blog post that the company is entering a new era of the smart home built on openness and collaboration — one where people should have no problem using devices from different smart home brands to turn on lights, warm up the living room and set morning alarms. All of them should work together in harmony. "We've also rolled out a new Google Home site to help you explore everything you can do with your Google Home in one spot. You can discover thousands of smart home devices that work with Google Home and learn how to get the most out of your helpful home — including automated routines to make everyday life easier, safer and more convenient," Google explained.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For e-home household service holdings limited. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

View original content:

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com