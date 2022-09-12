Vomela Marks 75th Anniversary With Tributes to Craftsmanship, Innovation and Teamwork

New creative campaign will salute employees

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vomela Companies, a visual communications leader based in St. Paul, Minn., is commemorating its 75th anniversary with a special tribute to its employees. In honor of the milestone, the company has released a new creative campaign spotlighting the craftsmanship and innovativeness of its diverse team members. The campaign is a both celebration of Vomela's 75-year history and a catalyst for continued innovation into the future.

"Becoming an industry leader takes many different talents coming together," said Mark Auth, president and CEO of Vomela. "When you work at Vomela, whatever your specialty is, we see you as a craftsperson. And on our 75th anniversary, Vomela salutes our artisans who are helping us carry on the tradition."

A national industry leader today, Vomela has grown significantly from its roots as a small manufacturing shop. The company was founded as the Vomela Specialty Co. in 1947 by a Minnesota man named John "Jack" Vomela. In its early days, the company specialized in creating gift tags.The company expanded into vinyl graphics following the hiring of Carlo Lamanna, who would become Vomela's next leader in 1980.

Vomela's next evolution arrived during the 1990s under the new leadership of the Auth family. Thomas Auth, Vomela's current chairman, and Mark Auth, Vomela's current president and CEO, transformed the company for the 21st century with cutting-edge technology.

Since the early 2000s, Vomela has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, making the company what it is today. Through the acquisitions, Vomela has strategically diversified its offerings, enabling the company to provide full-service solutions including transportation graphics, point-of-purchase marketing and design, events and exhibits, store décor, promotional collateral and more.

As part of Vomela's ongoing innovation, the company maintains an industry-leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) program. Created in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Vomela's strategic ESG priorities include embracing the company's role as a valued supply chain partner, uniting with downstream supplier partners and aligning with other sustainable brands. The company is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership and other sustainability authorities.

