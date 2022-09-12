NEWSWEEK MAGAZINE NAMES CLEVELAND'S BAHMAN GUYURON ONE OF THE TOP PLASTIC SURGEONS IN THE UNITED STATES

Dr. Guyuron Named Among the Top 2 for Rhinoplasty and Top 10 for Facelift Surgery

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyndhurst-based Bahman Guyuron, M.D., was ranked one of the top two rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States, based on a national survey among more than 5,000 medical professionals throughout the country. Newsweek news magazine published the survey results in its report, America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2022. In addition, Dr. Guyuron ranked among the top ten plastic surgeons in the nation for facelift procedures.

The rankings feature the nation's top 150 plastic surgeons for nose procedures and 200 leading plastic surgeons. Dr. Guyuron's areas of specialties include rhinoplasty, face, and migraine surgeries.

"I am humbled to again be named a top two rhinoplasty surgeon by my peers," Dr. Guyuron said. "I pride myself on delivering unwavering quality results that not only enhance my patients' looks but also improves their lives."

Newsweek, a widely distributed weekly news magazine, invited thousands of medical experts to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend plastic surgeons in the U.S. who offer at least one of the four procedures. Survey participants could recommend plastic surgeons in their own state as well as for all the U.S.

The survey enabled a quality score based on four core elements: surgery preparation, surgical procedure, follow-up care and surgical outcomes. Dr. Guyuron received a 90.29 percent score in nose procedures.

About Zeeba Clinic

Zeeba Clinic is an international plastic surgery practice and medical skincare facility founded by world-renowned Bahman Guyuron, MD. For more than 40 years, Zeeba Clinic has helped patients from 49 states and many countries. Recognized internationally by his peers and patients as one of the best plastic surgeons in the world, Dr. Guyuron is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is the Teacher's Teacher with more than 290 published medical articles, 63 book chapters on plastic surgery, 6 published textbooks and more than 1,100 presentations and lectures in 30 countries. Dr. Guyuron has developed and pioneered many techniques including a surgical treatment for migraine headaches. To learn more, visit: drbahmanguyuron.com

