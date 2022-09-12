FOSSIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF LISA MARIE PILLETTE AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the "Company" or "Fossil"), a global design, marketing, distribution, and innovation company, today announced that Lisa Marie Pillette has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Lisa brings extensive marketing and brand expertise to Fossil from Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, and Levi Strauss. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for direct-to-consumer brand Casper. Her successful relaunch of the Casper brand earned her acclaim as a 2021 Brand Innovators "Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing" and 2021 CMO Award for "Creativity & Storytelling."

"Lisa has tremendous depth and breadth of marketing experience with iconic brands, an innovative lens on what marketing of the future looks like, and a compelling track record of delivering insight-led solutions," said Holly Briedis, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. "Pairing her distinctive expertise with our global digital capabilities allows us to think holistically about the consumer experience."

In her role, Lisa will lead the Company's global marketing and center of excellence capabilities, including marketing strategy and innovation, CRM, creative and content operations, and go-to-market readiness.

"I am excited to join a company with such great brand heritage. Since its inception, Fossil has had a strong focus on innovation and craftsmanship and to be given the opportunity to tell these stories and steward such meaningful brands is a marketer's dream," said Ms. Pillette.

In addition to her professional work, Lisa is an active mentor and advisor. She serves on the boards of TRIPTK, a brand transformation group owned by Havas, and Best Pets, and she is also a member and mentor for Chief, a membership network focused on female executives, and for the New York Chapter of Women 50/50 on Boards.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

