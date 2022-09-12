Antech expands molecular diagnostic offerings in veterinary medicine's most comprehensive diagnostics portfolio for canine cancer

Cancer diagnostics from digital cytology and advanced imaging to new molecular tests, help veterinarians combat leading cause of canine death

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antech Diagnostics is advancing its leadership in canine cancer diagnostics to support early detection and personalized care pathways for dogs with cancer. Reflecting an ongoing commitment to molecular diagnostics, Antech's cancer diagnostic portfolio now includes Vidium Animal Health's SearchLight DNA® and OncoK9® from PetDx®. These new tests reflect Antech's commitment to building veterinary medicine's most advanced and extensive portfolio of canine cancer diagnostics that span multiple, essential diagnostic modalities, including ultrasound, digital cytology, and molecular medicine.

(PRNewsfoto/Antech Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reports that nearly 50% of dogs will develop cancer in advanced age. Molecular diagnostics play a uniquely valuable role supporting detection and treatment of cancer in dogs. These advanced diagnostic tests' ability to analyze the DNA of tumor cells delivers specific information about which mutations are causing cancer to grow and spread and are adept at helping veterinarians identify cancer often when it's most treatable. Molecular diagnostics also help veterinarians understand the cancer's origin and behavior, which can guide the optimal approach to treatment. Their addition to Antech's cancer diagnostic portfolio allows a new level of personalized, precision therapy, which can support overall improved care and potentially better outcomes for dogs.

"A cancer diagnosis can be devastating for a pet owner," said Dr. Sue Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology). "Accurate diagnosis and care can be expensive and complex. Reading the genomic material of a tumor, molecular diagnostics give us an unprecedented level of transparency into the nature of the cancer, allowing us to diagnose it earlier and to craft a highly personalized treatment plan."

Antech offers veterinary medicine's most comprehensive canine cancer diagnostic portfolio, beginning with Sound, which has a long history of providing best-in-class digital X-ray, ultrasound, laser therapy, mobile CT, imaging support, and PACS. As leaders in cancer pathology, Antech's Digital Cytology Scanner connects veterinarians at the point of care with a diverse, highly accomplished team of board-certified pathologists, significantly accelerating the speed at which veterinarians can deliver effective treatment to pets. Antech's use of molecular diagnostics began with CADET® BRAF, the first liquid biopsy for detection of the most common canine bladder and prostate cancer, canine transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), also called urothelial carcinoma (UC). Veterinarians have relied on Antech for this advanced DNA-based test since 2019, using it as a simple, non-invasive way to detect the presence of a single mutation present in 85% of confirmed cases of TCC/UC.

"Cancer has been and continues to be a frustrating disease for pet owners and veterinarians to diagnose and treat," said Cathleen Meeks, MS, DVM, DACVIM, Vice President of Medical Operations at Antech. "Antech is dedicated to the continued advancement of our diagnostic capabilities in oncology to help provide innovative ways in which we diagnose this disease compared to traditional methods. This will allow us to improve the quality of care by diagnosing these diseases sooner than in the past and avoid delays in initiating treatment."

Antech's expanded molecular diagnostic portfolio now includes:

SearchLight DNA™ : a genomic test that analyzes the DNA of a dog's tumor cells, searching for mutations across 120 relevant cancer genes, to identify mutations that aid in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer and helps guide treatment decisions.

OncoK9®: a blood-based "liquid biopsy" multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test that aids veterinarians in detecting 30 different cancer types, including 8 of the most common cancers in dogs. OncoK9® has been clinically validated through the CANDiD (CANcer Detection in Dogs) Study using samples prospectively collected from over 1,000 client-owned dogs across more than 40 clinical sites.

"Cancer has claimed the lives of too many beloved dogs, too soon, and for too long," said Lonnie Shoff, President of Antech. "I believe we're at the precipice of a new era in canine cancer care; one that offers new hope for veterinarians and pet owners alike. That's why we're extending our portfolio of canine cancer diagnostics. From molecular diagnostics to pathology expertise to being veterinary medicine's most trusted provider of digital X-ray, ultrasound, laser therapy, mobile CT, imaging support, and PACS, we'll continue to deliver the most advanced diagnostic tools for veterinarians to effectively combat this terrible disease. Offering the latest molecular diagnostics for cancer detection and personalized treatment is simply the right thing to do. We'll continue to leave no stone unturned as we strive to help veterinary teams attack this leading cause of canine death."

Antech is now an authorized reseller of Vidium Animal Health's SearchLight DNA™ and the OncoK9® test from PetDx®, which are available from Antech immediately in both the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Antech's portfolio of cancer diagnostics at https://www.antechdiagnostics.com/lab-diagnostics/molecular-diagnostics-canine-cancer/

About Antech

At the heart of Antech is our love for pets and our desire to see them live longer, healthier lives. Through superior diagnostic testing delivered with a flexible, can-do spirit, we endeavor to treat every sample as if it belongs to our own pet. Our innovative diagnostics, accessible through North America's largest reference laboratory network, span world-class imaging equipment, and services, advanced molecular and predictive diagnostic testing, and core diagnostics with gold-standard accuracy. 24x7 access to the most accomplished team of board-certified pathologists, medical consultants across 14 specialty areas, and industry-leading education round out our support for today's high-performance practices. Antech is helping to drive the future of veterinary care as part of Mars Petcare, the world's largest family-owned company focusing on pet health. Visit us at antechdiagnostics.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antech Diagnostics