Silvus Enables U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network with Spectrum Dominance

StreamCaster Radios Selected for Stryker Brigade Combat Teams in Capability Set 23

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the award of a $2.4 million order from the U.S. Army to provide StreamCaster mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios for deployment at scale in the Army's Integrated Tactical Network. As part of the Army's Capability Set 23 (CS23), StreamCaster radios were selected for their ability to connect Stryker brigade combat team (SBCTs) command posts, creating a self-organizing mesh network designed to operate in multiple spectrum bands at high data rates, with advanced interference avoidance and cancellation waveform capabilities. The order comes just weeks after Silvus StreamCaster radios and version 4.0.2.8 of StreamScape firmware achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) certification from the U.S. Army.

Silvus Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silvus Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"StreamCaster radios provide robust, high bandwidth connectivity for the Army with a MANET waveform that has been battle-proven with ground forces, on-the-move and aerial tier units across multi-domain operations," said Mike Kell, Silvus Director of Army Strategic Accounts, Retired Signal Corps Colonel. "In concert with the Army's PEO Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (C3T) and Army Futures Command's Network Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT), we continue to expand Silvus' MN-MIMO waveform's Spectrum Dominance capabilities to thrive in congested and contested environments, critical to achieving the Army's Unified Network modernization objectives."

For CS23, StreamCaster radios (Joint Electronics Type Designation: AN/PRC-169) will be deployed to Stryker BCTs, providing continuity of operations for mounted and dismounted formations that will extend the distance and range of these units, thereby increasing mobility for maneuver. Previously selected for CS21 to connect key command posts at the brigade and battalion echelons, StreamCaster radios enable transmission of federated TAK data with up to 8W of output power, high data rates and dual frequency band support. Learn more about the StreamCaster family of radios on our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. Learn more: https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

Phone: 919.623.5577

prenegar@livewiredc.com

Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Phone: 310.479.3333

jimi@silvustechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.