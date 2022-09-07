PCORI offers up to $467 million through new research funding opportunities on high-priority topics

PCORI also seeks proposals for projects to implement research results

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) today began inviting proposals for new studies and implementation projects through several funding opportunities. These PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs) include up to $467 million for comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER) studies that help determine which health care approaches work best for patients and their caregivers given their particular circumstances.

One PFA calls for large, two-phase CER studies addressing established and important decisional dilemmas that require new evidence about the comparative effectiveness of available interventions. PCORI welcomes submissions in all areas and encourages proposals focused on reducing maternal mortality and improving care for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Three other PFAs focus on specific, high-burden topics identified by the healthcare community: improving management of multiple chronic conditions, optimizing healthy aging, and preventing osteoporotic fractures.

Another PFA calls for CER proposals within four broad areas: addressing disparities; assessment of prevention, diagnosis and treatment options; improving health care systems; and communication and dissemination of research.

"With these latest funding opportunities, PCORI proudly continues its essential role as the nation's leading funder of patient-centered, comparative clinical effectiveness research," said PCORI Executive Director Nakela L. Cook, M.D., M.P.H. "The research funded through these opportunities will provide sound evidence to help patients, their clinicians and caregivers make sense of their many options in a complex healthcare environment. This research also will help to generate data and strategies that help reduce persistent health disparities, an important step toward achieving health equity, one of PCORI's National Priorities for Health."

Additional funding to implement results and advance shared decision-making

Three other PFAs seek proposals for projects to promote the uptake of results of PCORI-funded research as well as to implement effective shared decision making in healthcare settings. These PFAs reflect PCORI's commitment to ensuring that CER findings are easily accessible and useful to those who need them to make informed decisions about care.

One opportunity seeks to fund projects in four areas: obesity treatment in primary care settings, nonsurgical options to improve or eliminate symptoms for women with urinary incontinence, therapies and medicines for symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder, and the use of antibiotics to treat children's acute respiratory tract infections.

To date, PCORI has invested $3.4 billion to fund patient-centered CER and related projects, including those focused on implementing useful findings from PCORI-funded research and on supporting the engagement of people in research projects.

About PCORI

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions. PCORI is committed to continuously seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders to guide its work.

