NeoPollard Interactive Applauds the Virginia Lottery for Record-Breaking iLottery Results in FY 2022

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) commends the Virginia Lottery for its exceptional iLottery achievements in fiscal year ("FY") 2022.

By exceeding $1.3 billion in FY 2022 top-line sales in its second year of operation, the Virginia Lottery has secured its position as the fastest-growing U.S. iLottery program ever. The 69% year-over-year growth in top-line sales was driven largely by the Lottery's eInstant portfolio, which contributed 95% of program revenues. Net gaming revenue posted impressive 60% growth over the previous year, elevating the Lottery's contributions to K-12 education.

"Our omnichannel strategy recognizes that the customer is in control of when, where, and how they want to engage with us, and our focus is improving the customer experience at all touchpoints," said Kelly T. Gee, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. "The addition of iLottery just two years ago established another touchpoint that clearly resonated with Virginians, leading to impressive results in FY 2022, which in turn led to record-breaking contributions to K-12 public schools in the commonwealth."

Multiple factors account for the Virginia Lottery's unmatched success, among them a new mobile application and an increase in available online draw games. Adding to the existing suite of such games (e.g., Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life), the Lottery's Pick 3 and Pick 4 Daily Draw Games with Fireball, and Cash 5 with EZ-Match, launched in FY 2022. These new games are powered by NPi's NeoDraw Central Gaming System—a core component of the company's best-in-class iLottery solution that delivers the speed, flexibility, and functionality consumers expect when purchasing draw games in the e-commerce environment.

"We are honored the Virginia Lottery has entrusted its iLottery business to NPi, and we are encouraged by its FY 2022 results," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NPi. "This kind of success comes from an abiding commitment to innovate with the right digital products at the right times. The Lottery continually raises the bar with an optimized user experience through its feature-rich technical solution, entertaining gaming content, and relevant player engagement marketing strategies. The Virginia Lottery's leadership in the ever-expanding online gaming space is generating compelling returns across many of its offerings, and we couldn't be more pleased with how this partnership is evolving."

"As the only U.S. provider solely focused on iLottery, we are always gratified when we experience such positivity from our collaborations," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NPi. "Our ability to deliver a diverse portfolio across multiple product lines and our passion to provide new features and enhancements keep us at the pinnacle of iLottery innovation. With the Lottery's marketplace expertise and player-focused insights, coupled with NPi's ability to execute growth-oriented strategies based on this information, it's no surprise iLottery accounted for 36% of all Virginia Lottery sales in FY 2022."

For over 30 years, the Virginia Lottery has been committed to growing and giving back. Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been used for K-12 public education in Virginia, contributing more than $11 billion to education in the state since that time. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games—one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes. For more information, please visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

