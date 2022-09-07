GLO PHARMA APPOINTS BLUEMERCURY CO-FOUNDER MARLA BECK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO Pharma, the parent company of breakthrough subtopical skincare brand Ourself, today announces the appointment of Marla Beck to its Board of Directors. Ms. Beck, the co-founder and former CEO of leading luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury, will join the board effective immediately. Her appointment adds a new seat to the GLO Pharma board, which now consists of seven members, five of which are women, and is led by Chairman Scott L. Glenn.

Ms. Beck is a serial entrepreneur and visionary brand-builder who is highly experienced in building and scaling mission-driven consumer brands. As a founder and CEO, she is known for leading rapid and transformative growth and building enduring and authentic brands predominantly centered around innovation, empowerment, transparency, and sustainability.

Ms. Beck co-founded Bluemercury, a high growth, disruptive omnichannel beauty retailer, in 1999 and, as CEO, led its acquisition by Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) in 2015. Following the acquisition, she continued to serve as CEO of a division of Macys until 2021, where she was responsible for all aspects of operations, including digital strategies, marketing, merchandising, loyalty programming, real estate, store expansion and development, finance, and human resources across 180+ locations and 27 states. She is also the co-founder of M-61 Laboratories, the creator of clean, sustainable beauty brands M-61 Powerful Skincare and Lune+Aster Cosmetics. Prior to founding Bluemercury, she was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

"Marla has always been a trailblazer and ahead of her time in innovation around the consumer experience, brands, and products. During the 22 years she was at Bluemercury she launched hundreds of brands and thousands of products. She created and launched over 300 skincare and makeup products for the beauty brands she founded and she has supported a multitude of brand founders as they launched their brands at Bluemercury. She clearly understands what it takes for a brand to truly differentiate itself in a crowded market," says Chairman Scott Glenn. "Beyond this, she is a true visionary who can see a brand's potential for expansion across both product categories and all facets of retail. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her in our corner as a member of our Board."

This announcement follows two other recent appointments of noteworthy members to the GLO Pharma Board: Rothy's CFO Dayna Quanbeck, and Executive Chairman of The Beauty Health Company and former Allergan plc CEO Brent Saunders. GLO Pharma also recently announced the promotion of Board member Vimla Black-Gupta to CEO of its consumer brand Ourself, launched in February 2022 and for which Black-Gupta also serves as co-founder and President. Ourself is backed by $40M in funding to date from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, First Round Capital, and Mr. Glenn.

About GLO Pharma:

GLO Pharma is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative approaches to beauty and aesthetics. It was founded in 2018 by Scott Glenn and Lauren Otsuki, innovators within the biotechnology space for over 20 years. Mr. Glenn and Ms. Otsuki previously founded and developed professional skincare companies Alastin Skincare and SkinMedica, along with numerous pharmaceutical companies aimed at solving some of the toughest medical issues in infertility, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. In 2022, GLO Pharma launched its first consumer brand, Ourself, as the first-ever Subtopical Skincare System™, bridging the gap between traditional skincare products and clinical procedures through the use of biotechnology.

