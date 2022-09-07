D.L. MACK'S OPENS SECOND DALLAS LOCATION IN PRESTON HOLLOW NEIGHBORHOOD

The classic American tavern by Vandelay Hospitality Group opens September 8

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

High-Res Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/te43xvwavxfpqmq/AADS2m9Q9GrDSz0CRCfFTPpJa?dl=0

Known for its Chicago-inspired, classic American cuisine, D.L. Mack's will open its second location on September 8th in a handsome and comfortable old-world setting at 10720 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75230. "Mack's" is fueled by Vandelay Hospitality Group, the rapidly expanding, Texas-owned-and-operated group behind classic American local favorites Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, and Brentwood. D.L. Mack's blends the approachable, all-occasions feel of Hudson House with its own distinctly unique Chicago-inspired backdrop.

The 3,533 square foot space on the corner of Preston and Royal features reclaimed wood flooring from a 16th-century French church and reclaimed antique brick straight from 19th century Chicago. Details throughout the classic American tavern include black leather booths inspired by the classic automobiles of the mid-1900s, vintage light installments, vintage cigarette cards highlighting sports and movie stars of the early 20th century, black lacquered bar ceiling with custom brass and a glass back bar.

Just like the original location in University Park, D.L. Mack's food program will offer classic American cuisine by way of carefully sourced purveyors with an emphasis on house-made ingredients. Dishes are prepared from scratch in-house daily, featuring an all-day entrée set with shareable snacks, and of course, pizza. Dallas appetites have grown to love D.L. Mack's purist Chicago cracker crust tavern-style pizza offering. No deep dish to be found here. The thin crust is so crispy, it can't be folded. Other fan favorites include the Larchmont Salad, Blackened Redfish, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

The second D.L. Mack's post is just one of many openings this season by Vandelay Hospitality Group, which recently opened Brentwood, in North Dallas, as well as the group's first restaurant outside of Texas. Hudson House will open its fifth location in Los Angeles this year.

D.L. Mack's will open 7 days a week [11am-9pm Sunday - Wednesday and 11am-10pm Thursday - Sunday]. For more information on D.L. Mack's, visit www.dlmacks.com. Follow D.L. Mack's and Vandelay Hospitality on Instagram at @dlmacks and @vandelayhospitality.





ABOUT VANDELAY HOSPITALITY GROUP:

Founded by CEO Hunter Pond in 2012, Vandelay Hospitality Group is rooted in developing hospitality brands and services that evoke a combination of rich American heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, eye for detail, and timeless charm. Concepts are framed with the local community at the forefront, often reviving former food and beverage spaces to match and add to the character of the neighborhood. Each property is designed in-house with polished eclecticism paying mind to artisanal aesthetics and a comfortable and timeless experience for all to enjoy. The Vandelay portfolio of sit-down and casual concepts include East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Drake's Hollywood, D.L. Mack's, Brentwood Restaurant & Bar and The Anchor Bar (set to open in 2023). Vandelay's dedication to honest food and world-class service is built upon commitment and respect to employees and guests.

View original content:

SOURCE Vandelay Hospitality Group