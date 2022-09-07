Compugen to Participate in Upcoming Fierce Biotech Summit

YaronTurpaz, Ph.D., SVP and Senior Advisor, Computational Discovery, Compugen to participate in a panel discussion on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance discovery and accelerate drug development.

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today, that Yaron Turpaz, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor, Computational Discovery at Compugen will participate in a panel at the Fierce Biotech Summit taking place from 20 to 21 September 2022, in Boston, United States.

Event: Fierce Biotech Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Speaker: Yaron Turpaz, Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor, Computational Discovery, Compugen

Panel: Leverage AI and ML to Advance Discovery and Accelerate Drug Development

More details about the event can be found on link

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2, in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. The most advanced program, a high affinity antibody, COM503 with first-in-class potential is about to enter pre-IND enabling studies. COM503 targets a soluble immune checkpoint upregulated in the tumor microenvironment in response to IFN-γ. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: ir@cgen.com

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

View original content:

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.