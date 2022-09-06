Senior Market Sales® Acquires Successful Senior Health Insurance Agency, Medicare Solutions Network

Chicago Agency Sought 'Visionary' Partner to Reach More Clients, Take Business to Next Level

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired Medicare Solutions Network, a Lisle, Illinois, Medicare agency known for its engaging educational Medicare workshops and exceptional customer service in the Chicago area.

With Alliant, SMS is able to help Medicare Solutions Network and other companies grow more than they ever envisioned.

SMS President Jim Summers praised the success of husband-wife team David H. Wylly, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori L. Wylly, Chief Operations Officer, saying their production numbers outpace companies twice their size or even bigger.

"Their business model centers on doing what's right for the client, and their success is proof that when you do right by the client, your business will thrive," Summers said. "That focus on the customer also makes Medicare Solutions Network a perfect cultural fit with SMS as we grow through strategic acquisitions of companies."

David Wylly said SMS offers infrastructure support that will allow Medicare Solutions Network to focus even more on the client experience.

"We've partnered with a visionary company we believe gives us the best opportunity to help more people and to do more good without compromising our foundation of quality and customer service," Wylly said. "From the beginning, it felt right. Good people, shared mission, common passion."

In the past 15 years, Medicare Solutions Network has set the standard for Medicare health insurance education and customer service that is second-to-none in the Chicagoland area. Its educational workshops on Medicare are so effective and popular that the company cannot keep up with the demand.

"SMS was the first company that came to us with recommendations of how to expand and improve our business. We spoke with other companies who basically said 'whatever you want us to do, we can do' but never brought any ideas or concepts to the table," Wylly said. "We have a strong belief that SMS can help us expand our reach and help the ever-increasing number of folks that continue to come our way every day."

By partnering with SMS, Medicare Solutions Network will be able to leverage SMS' proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems, and top health and wealth carrier product portfolio. Medicare Solutions Network also gains access to resources from Alliant Insurance Services, which acquired SMS in 2020. Alliant's recent organic growth and successful acquisitions enabled it to break into Business Insurance's ranking of the world's 10 largest brokerages for the first time this year, and to move up two spots to No. 8 in the list of largest brokers of U.S. business.

"With Alliant, SMS is able to help Medicare Solutions Network and other companies grow more than they ever envisioned," Summers said. "For companies who share our vision and want to continue to grow, SMS is an exciting place to be."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 70,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

