New Zealand Fire Safety Engineering Firm Crossfire Joins the Jensen Hughes Team

Acquisition extends Jensen Hughes' geographic reach to New Zealand, a high-growth region with a mature building and fire regulatory regime; establishes a base for future expansion

BALTIMORE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes , a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of Crossfire, a market leader in New Zealand in fire safety engineering and performance-based design engineering. The acquisition of Crossfire marks the company's first entry into the New Zealand market, where recent legislative changes by regulators are expected to drive growth in the fire engineering industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Jensen Hughes) (PRNewswire)

Crossfire was established in Auckland in 2012 by Director Michael Dixon and who is now joined by fellow Directors Jeff Parkinson and Daryn Glasgow. "Every Crossfire team member is essential, and all 21 employees will become part of the Jensen Hughes team. During the integration process, Crossfire will continue its normal operations as a co-branded entity," said Daryn Glasgow. "Joining the largest fire engineering firm in the world enhances career opportunities for our employees both within New Zealand and globally. It will also provide our clients significantly expanded expertise and services offerings," said fellow Director Jeff Parkinson.

"The Crossfire focus on the values of respect, collaboration, integrity and to celebrate success, makes them a natural fit with Jensen Hughes. We are delighted to welcome this market-leading company with strong historical growth to our team and excited to tap into New Zealand's growing fire engineering market," said Pankaj Duggal President and COO of Jensen Hughes.

For more information, visit jensenhughes.com .

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, our international teams of 1,400+ engineers, technical experts, architects and consultants partner with clients in 100+ countries to make our world safe, secure and resilient. Since 1939, we have earned trust among our clients, people and communities by bringing integrity to our relationships, innovation to our industry and technical excellence to many of the most complex challenges in the world. Our major business lines include fire safety engineering, risks and hazards, security risk consulting, emergency management and planning, and forensic engineering. For more information, visit: http://www.jensenhughes.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Ariane Wolff

ariane@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jensen Hughes