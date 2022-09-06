Immigration Firm BAL Named Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing global immigration firm BAL has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. The DBJ honored BAL as one of only 30 companies among 300 nominated Dallas employers to score the highest on an employee survey administered by a third party.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

BAL received the honor in the DBJ's "extra large" size category, for companies with 500 or more employees. BAL's Richardson headquarters and Center of Excellence serves as home base for 886 of BAL's 1,500 employees and provides the administrative hub for the firm's coast-to-coast offices.

"We have achieved incredible results for thousands of companies and their employees because of the amazing team members that make up BAL," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "The only way to attract and retain game-changing talent is by building a workplace that encourages teamwork, a growth mindset, and innovation. Our team recognizes all the ways in which BAL is a truly special place and ensure our oneBAL culture is lived out every day."

BAL employees appreciate the firm's laid-back, nontraditional culture and access to leadership. The firm inspires employees to grow professionally through mentorship and leadership development opportunities while providing the flexibility needed to balance demands outside of work. Much-appreciated employee benefits include unlimited vacation, hybrid work schedules, and affinity groups to share common challenges and triumphs.

"The pandemic and renewed focus on equity taught us all valuable lessons, personally and professionally. It changed how we all live and what Americans expect in their workplace," said BAL Partner Frieda Garcia. "In order for us to take care of our clients, we must take care of our employees. The past few years brought unprecedented external pressure upon us, but our ability to quickly adapt and change the ways in which we support our staff allowed us to continue to have a culture that collaborates, works hard and has fun as we provide exceptional service to our clients."

BAL will be recognized at an awards lunch on Oct. 20 at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Renaissance Legacy West Hotel and in the DBJ's Oct. 28 issue.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the "Best Company for Diversity," the "Best HR Team" and the "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP