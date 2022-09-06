ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2022

Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2022 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 22.8% above the levels reported in August 2019.
Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,915,346
2,669,223
3,543,252
32.7
21.5
23,564,174
18,137,183
26,079,079
43.8
10.7
Domestic Traffic
1,546,236
1,347,712
1,791,666
32.9
15.9
11,078,558
9,470,412
11,799,961
24.6
6.5
International Traffic
1,369,110
1,321,511
1,751,586
32.5
27.9
12,485,616
8,666,771
14,279,118
64.8
14.4
San Juan, Puerto Rico
815,043
935,781
905,678
(3.2)
11.1
6,501,170
6,490,941
7,086,614
9.2
9.0
Domestic Traffic
733,331
872,000
819,719
(6.0)
11.8
5,801,363
6,173,739
6,467,266
4.8
11.5
International Traffic
81,712
63,781
85,959
34.8
5.2
699,807
317,202
619,348
95.3
(11.5)
Colombia
1,100,536
1,016,541
1,483,764
46.0
34.8
7,793,748
5,897,201
10,682,141
81.1
37.1
Domestic Traffic
929,410
865,436
1,210,803
39.9
30.3
6,591,052
5,036,353
8,922,406
77.2
35.4
International Traffic
171,126
151,105
272,961
80.6
59.5
1,202,696
860,848
1,759,735
104.4
46.3
Total Traffic
4,830,925
4,621,545
5,932,694
28.4
22.8
37,859,092
30,525,325
43,847,834
43.6
15.8
Domestic Traffic
3,208,977
3,085,148
3,822,188
23.9
19.1
23,470,973
20,680,504
27,189,633
31.5
15.8
International Traffic
1,621,948
1,536,397
2,110,506
37.4
30.1
14,388,119
9,844,821
16,658,201
69.2
15.8
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,546,236
1,347,712
1,791,666
32.9
15.9
11,078,558
9,470,412
11,799,961
24.6
6.5
CUN
Cancun
867,640
824,710
1,072,363
30.0
23.6
6,001,677
5,814,426
6,749,418
16.1
12.5
CZM
Cozumel
17,655
23,963
23,284
(2.8)
31.9
136,407
102,552
115,228
12.4
(15.5)
HUX
Huatulco
74,618
55,589
79,472
43.0
6.5
523,054
400,251
587,232
46.7
12.3
MID
Merida
218,032
161,810
254,273
57.1
16.6
1,683,745
1,123,637
1,709,940
52.2
1.6
MTT
Minatitlan
12,115
7,446
10,079
35.4
(16.8)
94,879
61,962
65,668
6.0
(30.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,255
69,083
94,729
37.1
1.6
660,885
483,276
689,559
42.7
4.3
TAP
Tapachula
30,222
36,102
38,989
8.0
29.0
242,101
255,863
317,135
23.9
31.0
VER
Veracruz
123,754
84,294
112,382
33.3
(9.2)
925,202
643,342
803,336
24.9
(13.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,945
84,715
106,095
25.2
(2.6)
810,608
585,103
762,445
30.3
(5.9)
International Traffic
1,369,110
1,321,511
1,751,586
32.5
27.9
12,485,616
8,666,771
14,279,118
64.8
14.4
CUN
Cancun
1,301,415
1,237,207
1,653,404
33.6
27.0
11,781,655
8,129,187
13,467,783
65.7
14.3
CZM
Cozumel
20,700
28,766
39,035
35.7
88.6
277,507
243,899
348,794
43.0
25.7
HUX
Huatulco
2,366
2,438
2,165
(11.2)
(8.5)
106,685
18,083
64,240
255.3
(39.8)
MID
Merida
17,541
20,574
23,579
14.6
34.4
143,676
120,920
172,912
43.0
20.3
MTT
Minatitlan
864
815
1,562
91.7
80.8
5,480
4,080
8,262
102.5
50.8
OAX
Oaxaca
15,739
14,098
18,070
28.2
14.8
100,345
73,927
126,533
71.2
26.1
TAP
Tapachula
1,517
2,464
1,736
(29.5)
14.4
9,468
7,192
9,372
30.3
(1.0)
VER
Veracruz
6,871
10,512
9,464
(10.0)
37.7
46,552
51,764
62,573
20.9
34.4
VSA
Villahermosa
2,097
4,637
2,571
(44.6)
22.6
14,248
17,719
18,649
5.2
30.9
Traffic Total Mexico
2,915,346
2,669,223
3,543,252
32.7
21.5
23,564,174
18,137,183
26,079,079
43.8
10.7
CUN
Cancun
2,169,055
2,061,917
2,725,767
32.2
25.7
17,783,332
13,943,613
20,217,201
45.0
13.7
CZM
Cozumel
38,355
52,729
62,319
18.2
62.5
413,914
346,451
464,022
33.9
12.1
HUX
Huatulco
76,984
58,027
81,637
40.7
6.0
629,739
418,334
651,472
55.7
3.5
MID
Merida
235,573
182,384
277,852
52.3
17.9
1,827,421
1,244,557
1,882,852
51.3
3.0
MTT
Minatitlan
12,979
8,261
11,641
40.9
(10.3)
100,359
66,042
73,930
11.9
(26.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
108,994
83,181
112,799
35.6
3.5
761,230
557,203
816,092
46.5
7.2
TAP
Tapachula
31,739
38,566
40,725
5.6
28.3
251,569
263,055
326,507
24.1
29.8
VER
Veracruz
130,625
94,806
121,846
28.5
(6.7)
971,754
695,106
865,909
24.6
(10.9)
VSA
Villahermosa
111,042
89,352
108,666
21.6
(2.1)
824,856
602,822
781,094
29.6
(5.3)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
815,043
935,781
905,678
(3.2)
11.1
6,501,170
6,490,941
7,086,614
9.2
9.0
Domestic Traffic
733,331
872,000
819,719
(6.0)
11.8
5,801,363
6,173,739
6,467,266
4.8
11.5
International Traffic
81,712
63,781
85,959
34.8
5.2
699,807
317,202
619,348
95.3
(11.5)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
929,410
865,436
1,210,803
39.9
30.3
6,591,052
5,036,353
8,922,406
77.2
35.4
MDE
Rionegro
681,701
620,779
905,638
45.9
32.8
4,782,801
3,467,579
6,611,937
90.7
38.2
EOH
Medellin
100,487
95,201
113,985
19.7
13.4
708,345
595,592
815,244
36.9
15.1
MTR
Monteria
87,511
100,086
134,785
34.7
54.0
647,864
632,739
1,029,932
62.8
59.0
APO
Carepa
19,548
19,647
22,887
16.5
17.1
143,361
131,589
185,984
41.3
29.7
UIB
Quibdo
32,500
27,027
32,160
19.0
(1.0)
246,693
183,534
230,624
25.7
(6.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,663
2,696
1,348
(50.0)
(82.4)
61,988
25,320
48,685
92.3
(21.5)
International Traffic
171,126
151,105
272,961
80.6
59.5
1,202,696
860,848
1,759,735
104.4
46.3
MDE
Rionegro
171,126
151,105
272,961
80.6
59.5
1,202,696
860,848
1,759,735
104.4
46.3
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,100,536
1,016,541
1,483,764
46.0
34.8
7,793,748
5,897,201
10,682,141
81.1
37.1
MDE
Rionegro
852,827
771,884
1,178,599
52.7
38.2
5,985,497
4,328,427
8,371,672
93.4
39.9
EOH
Medellin
100487
95,201
113,985
19.7
13.4
708,345
595,592
815,244
36.9
15.1
MTR
Monteria
87,511
100,086
134,785
34.7
54.0
647,864
632,739
1,029,932
62.8
59.0
APO
Carepa
19,548
19,647
22,887
16.5
17.1
143,361
131,589
185,984
41.3
29.7
UIB
Quibdo
32,500
27,027
32,160
19.0
(1.0)
246,693
183,534
230,624
25.7
(6.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,663
2,696
1,348
(50.0)
(82.4)
61,988
25,320
48,685
92.3
(21.5)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
