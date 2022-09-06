Anker Pioneers More Sustainable Bio-based USB-C Charging Cables

Cables leverage a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastic -- without sacrificing strength or durability

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand(1), today announced its series of USB-C charging cables which incorporate a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials into the production process. Bearing a new "Anker Eco Product" logo, these bio-based cables are part of Anker's eco-innovation effort aimed at reducing petroleum-based plastic in product development.

Anker's new bio-based charging cables incorporate a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials, helping to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastic. (PRNewswire)

Tackling the plastic problem

It's no secret that the consumer electronics industry has a plastic problem. Every year roughly 622 million USB cables are used by people around the world(2). Manufacturing these cables requires around 43,000 tons of oil(3) and roughly 9,000 tons of plastic(4), and these numbers only continue to increase.

The outer sheath of Anker's new bio-based cables is sustainably created using 40% plant-based materials like corn and sugarcane(5). This innovative, new cable cuts down on petroleum-based plastic usage, like thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), without sacrificing quality, strength or durability.

"As the global leader in mobile charging, it's our responsibility to explore ways to reduce the e-waste impact our products and packaging have on the environment," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "These bio-based cables are just the first step, and we're excited to drive this eco-innovation for both our company and the consumer electronics industry, overall."

Built to last

Anker's bio-based cables are just as strong as their plastic predecessors, able to withstand up to 20,000 bends. This durability keeps cables in use and out of landfills.

Design and availability

Each model is available in two sizes (3 ft/6ft) and comes in a variety of playful colors, designed to coordinate with Anker's latest lineup of charging accessories.

Anker 541 USB-C to Lightning : Fast charging with MFi chips to enable a 30W charging speed — enough to charge an iPhone 13 up to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. Apple certified. ( $18.99 - $21.99 ). Available today on both : Fast charging with MFi chips to enable a 30W charging speed — enough to charge an iPhone 13 up to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. Apple certified. (). Available today on both Amazon and Anker.com

Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C: Fast charging with E-Marker chips to enable a 100W charging speed — enough to charge a 16" MacBook Pro up to 38% capacity in just 30 minutes. ( $16.99 -19.99). Available today on both Fast charging with E-Marker chips to enable a 100W charging speed — enough to charge a 16" MacBook Pro up to 38% capacity in just 30 minutes. (-19.99). Available today on both Amazon and Anker.com

Save even more by bundling bio-Based USB-C charging cables with Anker's new Nano 3 charger (white and purple skus only, cable is 6ft C-L, $37.99. The white bundle will be on promo for $34.19 9/6-9/19). Available today on both Amazon and Anker.com.

Greener Packaging

Another area Anker is committed to improving is the actual packaging of its products. Anker's newest bio-based cable is packaged using 99% less plastic (6). The inner tray material has been changed from plastic to pulp. The packaging paper is FSC-certified 100% recyclable and printing is done using recyclable soy ink. Anker will look to apply these packaging standards to future products.

For more information, please refer to the press kit.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Anker Innovations Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

Data source: Euromonitor International ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices. Data based on 2021 USB-C cable market share. Based on internal testing, 5 tons of oil is required to produce one ton of plastic. Calculated based on 46g per wire and 30% plastic content in USB-Cable. Data based on Jun. 2022 BETA laboratory testing Calculated based on Aug. 2022 internal testing to measure the weight of plastic reduced in the packaging.

