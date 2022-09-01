TECNO IS COMING TO IFA WITH A NEW PRODUCT LINE OF LAPTOPS

TECNO will launch its laptop product line of MEGABOOK Series at IFA 2022, which is the newest addition to TECNO's AIoT ecosystem.

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global premium smartphone and smart device brand, has just revealed that it will come to IFA 2022, and launch a new product line of laptop MEGABOOK Series, which marks a new milestone for TECNO and its AIoT ecosystem. TECNO MEGABOOK Series are designed to be lighter but better series laptops, which comes with 3 series of basic T Series, Flagship S Series, and 2in1 Series. At IFA, TECNO will officially release the MEGABOOK T Series with 2 models.

(PRNewswire)

"Built on our unique heritage of making stylishly crafted product and innovative technologies available to more consumers globally, TECNO keep pushing the boundaries of innovation to unlock the best contemporary technologies." said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "We are very excited to make a difference to the laptop segment and bring another better choice to our consumers with the launch of TECNO MEGABOOK series."

TECNO is a leading international smart device brand with operations in over 70 counties globally, committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals globally. TECNO not only offers a wide range of smart phones, the company also has built its AIoT ecosystem since 2019 from laptops, tablets, smart wearables and to smart home devices, changing the way how daily tasks are done and how consumers interact between multiple devices .

TECNO AIoT focused on enriching its products of smart audio, smart wearable, smart accessories and smart home since 2019 with many launches. Just recently in past quarter, it launched a TWS earbuds SONIC 1 including a special version related to the concept of blending technology and art through a partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston with TECNO CAMON 19 Series smartphone as a special-edition gift set. TECNO AIoT also launched a smart home product IP camera TH300 and a related APP TECNO SAMRT HOME at the beginning of 2022.

In addition to the MEGABOOK series to launch at IFA 2022, Berlin, some selected newest IoT smart products will be presented at the event. Welcome to visit TECNO at Hall 11.2 , Stand 110.

For more information, visit www.tecno-mobile.com or follow @TECNOMOBILE and @TECNOAIoT.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TECNO MOBILE