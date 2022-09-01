ICARE HEALTH SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES STEPHEN KENDIG AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCare Health Solutions, a VSP Vision™ company, announced Stephen Kendig as its new Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to iCare Health Solutions CEO, Lee Stern, Kendig is responsible for the operations of iCare Health Solutions and its family of companies.

Kendig comes to iCare from Babylon Health, a global healthcare company focused on making high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable by combining technology with human medical expertise in value-based constructs. Prior to Babylon Health, Kendig built, led, and grew many eye care, vision care, and traditional healthcare businesses.

"We're excited and fortunate to bring Stephen into our organization," said Lee Stern, iCare Health Solutions CEO. "Stephen brings extensive entrepreneurial and innovation experience to the company and is the right person to help accelerate our success as we strategically expand into new markets and grow our health and government business."

Kendig's experience also includes leading department operations as well as high-growth sales teams and securing strategic partnerships with numerous health plans, including ElevanceSM Health (formerly Anthem), Humana®, Aetna®, as well as corporate wellness and optical partnerships with Walmart®, Sam's Club®, and Safeway. Kendig has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State.

iCare Health Solutions is a managed ocular health organization that contracts with health plans and multi-specialty clinics. iCare delivers comprehensive ocular solutions through its network of optometrists and ophthalmologists. For almost 40 years, the company has met the challenges of the ever-changing health care landscape to transform the way ocular health care is delivered to help more people see better, feel better, and live healthier lives. For more information, visit MyiCareHealth.com.

