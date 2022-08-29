InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Toilet Seat Cover (BDH-141)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between germs and bacteria on a toilet seat and the user's skin," said an inventor, from Middletown, Del., "so I invented the TRAVELING TOILET SEAT. My design would provide added comfort and protection for users and it would help to prevent cross contamination."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective toilet seat cover for use in public and private restrooms. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the skin to directly touch the germy toilet seat. As a result, it enhances sanitary conditions and it helps to keep the user safe and clean. The invention features a protective and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in reusable and disposable versions.

