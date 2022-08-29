COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM REVEALS DETAILS OF ITS UPCOMING MAJOR EXHIBITION WESTERN EDGE: THE ROOTS AND REVERBERATIONS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTRY-ROCK, PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM REVEALS DETAILS OF ITS UPCOMING MAJOR EXHIBITION WESTERN EDGE: THE ROOTS AND REVERBERATIONS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTRY-ROCK, PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK

The museum unveils the Western Edge Playlist on Amazon Music, an upcoming companion book and a slate of opening weekend concerts and programs in support of the exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is set to open its next major exhibition, Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank, on Friday, Sept. 30, for a nearly three-year run.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. (PRNewsfoto/Country Music Hall of Fame and ) (PRNewswire)

Western Edge will trace the Los Angeles-based communities of visionary singers, songwriters and musicians who, between the 1960s and 1980s, frequented local nightclubs, embraced country music, created and shaped the musical fusion "country-rock" and, ultimately, made a lasting impact on popular music.

The exhibit surveys the rise of the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and others who found commercial success with a hybrid of rock sensibilities and country instrumentation and harmonies. These trailblazers' musical contributions were expanded upon by the next generation of L.A. roots music performers — the Blasters, Los Lobos, Lone Justice, Dwight Yoakam and more — who once again looked to traditional American music for inspiration, blending hard-edged honky-tonk, Mexican folk music, rockabilly and punk rock. These artists — along with their country-rock predecessors — provided inspiration to future generations of country and Americana artists.

"Western Edge examines a time of boundary crossing and great communal creativity," said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "This adventurous synthesis of traditional and contemporary sounds not only fueled creativity for generations of L.A. musicians, but grew into an American phenomenon that still reverberates in music today. Along with the exhibition, we are offering an official playlist, a companion book, special concerts and public programs which will be scheduled throughout the run. Through these multiple avenues we look forward to sharing the rich and multi-layered story of country-rock's enduring impact."

The museum's curatorial and creative teams conducted more than 40 hours of filmed interviews and collected an array of significant artifacts for display in Western Edge, which will be housed in a newly designed 5,000 square foot gallery space.

An introductory film narrated by multiple Grammy award-winning artist Dwight Yoakam, a key figure in the exhibit's story, will be presented inside the gallery, along with stage wear, instruments, original song manuscripts and more. Interactive elements will allow visitors to explore the connections between artists who made up these musical communities through audio recordings, performance clips, original interview footage and historical photographs.

A selection of artifacts featured in Western Edge includes:

The Flying Burrito Brothers' stage costumes — The exhibit will reunite three of the four custom Nudie's Rodeo Tailors suits featured on the cover of the band's 1969 debut album, The Gilded Palace of Sin , including Sneaky Pete Kleinow's black velvet suit with embroidered dinosaurs outlined with rhinestones, Gram Parsons' suit with chain-stitched marijuana leaves, poppies, pills, pinup girls, and a radiant cross, and Chris Hillman's blue velvet suit — decorated with peacocks, seahorses, the Greek god Poseidon, and a shining sun.

Bernie Leadon guitar — From 1972 to 1975, Leadon played an extensively modified 1962 Fender Telecaster with the Eagles onstage and on recordings, including "Take It Easy," "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Tequila Sunrise."

Dwight Yoakam jacket — This Mex Tex brand jacket, ornamented with fringe, conchos and cowhide yoke overlay, was worn by Yoakam in the 1986 music video for his debut single, "Honky Tonk Man," which went to #3 on Billboard's country singles chart.

Emmylou Harris stage costume — Harris wore this Nudie's Rodeo Tailors cowgirl outfit onstage with Gram Parsons and during her solo career.

Louie Pérez manuscript — Pérez's handwritten lyrics to the title track of Los Lobos' 1984 album, How Will the Wolf Survive?, co-written by David Hidalgo .

Michael Nesmith stage costume — Nudie's Rodeo Tailors designed the elaborately embroidered, rhinestone-accented ensemble for Michael Nesmith of the Monkees, c. 1967. It is ornamented with chain-stitched peacocks, orchids, musical notes and American flag motifs.

Dave Alvin guitar — The battle-scarred 1964 Fender Mustang was Alvin's primary guitar with the Blasters and the Knitters. The first electric guitar he owned, it still has bits of glass embedded in it from beer bottles thrown at Alvin by rowdy audience members.

Jeff Hanna stage costume — These leather chaps and vest, ornamented with silver conchos, were part of the cowboy outfit worn by Jeff Hanna on the cover of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's album All the Good Times (1971).

Watch a video recap of the museum's exhibit announcement events in Los Angeles and Nashville, which included performances by Yoakam, Chris Hillman, Emmylou Harris and Jeff Hanna.

Western Edge Playlist

In anticipation of the opening, the official Western Edge Playlist is now available on Amazon Music. The Western Edge Playlist on Amazon Music features songs compiled in collaboration with the exhibit's curators and follows the Western Edge exhibit's narrative across three decades of music.

The playlist is organized into three eras, representing the breadth and depth of the music. Songs from a variety of artists are included, from country-rock pioneers the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Dillards, International Submarine Band, Taj Mahal and more, to artists who solidified the movement and took it to new heights, including Jackson Browne, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Eagles, Flying Burrito Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Michael Nesmith & the First National Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Linda Ronstadt and Neil Young, among others.

The playlist is rounded out by the next wave of influential roots-inspired L.A. artists, including the Blasters, Desert Rose Band, the Knitters, Lone Justice, Los Lobos, Maria McKee, Rank and File, Lucinda Williams, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Exhibit companion book

An illustrated and in-depth exhibit companion book will supplement the gallery presentation, with a foreword by Linda Ronstadt and a main essay by longtime Los Angeles music journalist Randy Lewis.

The book, available on Sept. 30, will feature historical photographs and artifacts from the exhibit, as well as supporting essays by Mary Katherine Aldin, Dave Alvin, James Austin, Alison Brown, Steve Fishell and Holly George-Warren.

Opening weekend concerts and programming

In support of the exhibit's debut, the museum will host two opening weekend concerts, including the reunion and final performance of the Desert Rose Band, as well as a host of newly added discussions and performances. The concerts and programs are made possible in part by the Academy of Country Music and exhibit travel partner American Airlines. Family programs will also be offered in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

To purchase admission to opening weekend programming, visit the museum's website here. Tickets for the CMA Theater concerts are on-sale now with a limited number still available. All other programs in the Ford Theater and Taylor Swift Education Center are included with museum admission and can be reserved this Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at noon Central. Read the full slate of festivities below:

Interview and Performance with Dave Alvin — Friday, Sept. 30 , at 2:30 p.m. (Ford Theater)

Dave Alvin is a founding member and lead guitarist of L .A. roots-rock bands the Blasters and the Knitters. His songs have been recorded by the Blasters, X, Dwight Yoakam and others.

Western Edge: Los Angeles Country-Rock in Concert — Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. (CMA Theater)

An all-star lineup of musical luminaries associated with country-rock will perform, along with torchbearers who have been influenced by the sounds and artists from the L.A. music scene. Performers include Dave Alvin (the Blasters, the Knitters), Alison Brown and Rob Ickes (in tribute to California bluegrass), Rodney Dillard (the Dillards), Rosie Flores , Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco), Vince Gill , Gunnar and Matthew Nelson (in tribute to Rick Nelson and the Stone Canyon Band), Jeff Hanna , Jimmie Fadden and John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Chris Hillman (the Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, Desert Rose Band), Bernie Leadon (Hearts and Flowers, Flying Burrito Brothers, Eagles), Wendy Moten (in tribute to Linda Ronstadt ), Herb Pedersen (Desert Rose Band and instrumentalist for Linda Ronstadt , Gram Parsons and many more) and the Watkins Family Hour (in tribute to Jackson Browne ).

Songwriter Session with Richie Furay — Saturday, Oct. 1 , at noon (Ford Theater)

Richie Furay is a founding member of the bands Buffalo Springfield and Poco. Furay wrote "Kind Woman," " My Kind of Love," and "Nobody's Fool" for Buffalo Springfield and "A Good Feelin' to Know," "Anyway Bye" and "Do You Feel It Too" for Poco.

Family Program: Explore Steel Guitar — Saturday, Oct. 1 , at 1:30 p.m and 2:30 p.m. (Taylor Swift Education Center)

During this all-ages program, musician-educators Adam Ollendorff and Robin Ruddy will provide background information about the steel guitar family as they explore the sounds of lap steel.

Panel Discussion: From Bluegrass to Country-Rock with Rodney Dillard , Chris Hillman , Bernie Leadon , John McEuen , Larry Murray and Herb Pedersen — Saturday, Oct.1 at 2:30 p.m. (Ford Theater)

The group will discuss the bluegrass influences that led to the creation of the Los Angeles country-rock music scene.

Creative Zone: Sparkle, Fringe and Rock & Roll: Wearing the Western Edge — Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. (Taylor Swift Education Center)

This all-ages program explores the fashions presented in the exhibit. Participants make their own new accessory that shows off their style and personality.

Musician Spotlight: West Coast Steel with Dan Dugmore , Steve Fishell , JayDee Maness and Al Perkins — Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p . m . (Ford Theater)

The program features pedal steel players who were all important musicians in the Los Angeles country-rock scene.

Film Screening: " Linda Ronstadt : The Sound of My Voice " (2019) — Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. (Ford Theater)

Linda Ronstadt narrates this documentary, which follows her life and career from her upbringing in Tucson, Arizona , to the present day and highlights her rise as the "Queen of Country-Rock."

Concert: Desert Rose Band — Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. (CMA Theater)

The award-winning Desert Rose Band will reunite for a final concert. Original members Steve Duncan , Chris Hillman , John Jorgenson , JayDee Maness and Herb Pedersen will take the stage for the highly anticipated event, with acclaimed Nashville bassist Mark Fain replacing the late Bill Bryson .

Exhibit overview

The Western Edge exhibit traces the story of aspiring young musicians who, in the 1960s, gravitated to Los Angeles as a bastion of youth-driven counterculture and a rising recording center. They found connection through a love of the stirring harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and the honest storytelling of folk, bluegrass and country music.

These new arrivals found a rich local music scene anchored by clubs such as the Ash Grove, which featured influential bluegrass bands including the Dillards and the Kentucky Colonels alongside American roots-music masters like Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Lightnin' Hopkins, Elizabeth Cotten, Doc Watson and more.

Although the music emanating from L.A.'s folk scene often reflected the seriousness of the times, these young musicians were also influenced by the enormous popularity of the Beatles and the British Invasion. Many of these folk- and country-inspired musicians began adding electric instruments and drums to their performances and recordings, and eventually merged pedal steel guitar, banjos, mandolins, vocal harmonies and guitar fills derived from country music — creating a completely original form of music that ultimately transformed the American musical landscape.

The exhibit also highlights the significance of the Troubadour club in West Hollywood, which served as the epicenter for L.A.'s flourishing country-rock scene throughout the 1960s and '70s. It provided a space for creators to collaborate ­with a healthy dose of competition, spurring one another to write better songs, craft tighter harmonies and master their instruments.

As California country-rock reached its zenith in the 1970s, including the enormous commercial success of the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, the exhibit follows the next countercultural wave of roots-influenced rock & roll that emerged from the L.A. club scene through the 1980s. These musicians gravitated toward the emergent Hollywood punk-rock scene and embraced a roots-forward brand of music with their own original songs and raw, energetic performances.

For more information on the Western Edge exhibit and its supporting programs and elements, visit the exhibit landing page on the museum's website.

Download artifact photos here. Photos by Bob Delevante for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is among the most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

About City National

With $90.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $80.6 billion in client investment assets. City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries. For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum