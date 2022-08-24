BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp launches deduction management software to extract, read and decipher deduction data, enabling consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to increase productivity and profitability. TrewUp's cloud-based AI technology simplifies the grueling and time-consuming process of analyzing deductions. TrewUp makes deductions easy.

This SaaS solution, found at https://www.trewup.com/ , digitizes thousands of pages of static data and transforms it into actionable data all accessible in a single platform. With the click of a button, TrewUp puts the power back into the hands of CPG manufacturers by both reducing hours of time spent analyzing thousands of pages of PDFs and increasing visibility of distributor deductions by type, retailer/distributor, and UPC code.

