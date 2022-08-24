Shell and Ohmium announce collaboration on Green Hydrogen Energy Solutions

Shell India* and Ohmium International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on green hydrogen applications, markets, and project opportunities.

FREMONT, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmium International , a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, is collaborating with Shell India* to evaluate hydrogen applications, markets, and project opportunities in India and globally. As part of the collaboration, both parties have intent to launch joint working groups to assess opportunities from the technical, commercial, and safety perspectives.

Ohmium's unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers provide a safer, modular, flexible, easy to install and maintain alternative to customized electrolyzers. The collaboration is positioned at further elevating Shell's ambition to help build a global hydrogen economy by developing the most competitive opportunities in the production, storage, transport, and delivery of hydrogen to end customers.

"We have set an ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 with a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50% by 2030. Green hydrogen has a critical role in helping the world reach zero emissions. We plan to develop integrated hydrogen hubs to serve the industry and heavy-duty transport to be a leading player in this space. This MoU with Ohmium is a step in our journey. We would like to work with Ohmium to make this a productive collaboration which would help us make our Hydrogen projects most competitive. We are keen to explore all opportunities to work with all our contract partners to continuously drive competitiveness in our projects.", said Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Group of Companies in India

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Shell to explore green hydrogen opportunities and solutions worldwide. Shell has demonstrated tremendous ambition to become a net zero carbon business by 2050– we believe that green hydrogen is a critical component of that transition," said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. "We look forward to working with Shell to explore all the opportunities our electrolyzers enable."

About Ohmium:

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com or contact Nandita Roche at media@ohmium.com .

About Shell India - Shell is one of the most diversified international energy companies in India, with over 10,000 employees and a presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream, renewable energy, and deep capabilities in R&D, digitalization, and business operations. With a retail presence across six states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam, Shell is expanding its network of fuel stations across the country. It has the entire Lubricants end-to-end value chain in India, from conceptualization and development to production and distribution. Serving 50000 consumers through a robust network of 200+ distributors across B2C and B2B lines of Sales. This includes a world-class lubricant oil blending plant that manages a large supply chain through a network of 4 Regional Distribution Centers and 8 warehouses. The company also fully owns and operates an LNG re-gasification terminal at Hazira. With a focus on digitization and future-ready sustainable solutions, the company is nurturing a vibrant ecosystem in India to accelerate energy innovations with Shell E4 for start-ups, Shell Eco-marathon and investments in new energy companies like Husk Power, d.light, Orb Energy and Cleantech Solar. Shell also remains committed to making positive contributions to the communities in which it operates through programs like NXplorers, Access to Energy and Road Safety across India.

*Shell India is incorporated as Shell India Markets Private Limited.

