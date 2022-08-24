IDrive® e2 Accelerates Global Expansion with New Storage Regions in Canada, England, France, and Germany

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup has added new edge locations for IDrive® e2 in Montreal, London, Paris, and Frankfurt, continuing to expand and offer customers all over the world an opportunity to utilize one of the fastest and most affordable S3-compatible cloud object storage solutions.

Since the inception of IDrive® e2, there has been plenty of international demand for the service, prompting IDrive to continue to add data centers across the globe. These new data centers are the first IDrive® e2 has launched in these countries, drastically improving speeds for Canadian and European users when uploading their data.

This enables users to point their data to the edge center closest to them for a faster network and ease of access, as well as retrieve their data based on their convenience. Data can be accessed via the IDrive® e2 web console or any S3 Compatible client such as MSP360, Veeam, Cyberduck, Rclone, Fastly, iconik, Arq, QNAP, Synology, Arcserve, Duplicati, WinSCP, NovaBackup or S3 Browser.

With the addition of the new international locations, IDrive® e2 now has a total of 13 locations worldwide including 8 locations in the United States, giving users around the world access to a high-performance cloud object storage service.

"We are proud to be expanding e2 across new international locations," said Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive Inc. "As customers are looking for better performance and more cost effective alternatives, e2 meets those requirements and much more. Now any customer, partner or reseller within the EU can leverage IDrive e2, which is important for sensitive industries as e2 provides features that help organizations meet GDPR requirements."

IDrive® e2 offers true affordability with the first 10GB free and pricing starting at $0.004/GB/month. IDrive® e2 costs 80% less than AWS S3 offering no fees for ingress or egress.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

