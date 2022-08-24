Beyond Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Fast-growing financial technology company named to the annual list of America's fastest-growing, privately-owned companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Inc. revealed that Beyond made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"This is a testament to where we are headed, and the hard work our team has put in." - Mike Peters , President and CEO

"Beyond is on a mission to transform the payments technology industry—and this accomplishment is a testament to where we are headed, and the hard work our team has put in. Beyond continues to bring our clients the innovative products they need, with the transparent, honest business practices they expect and deserve," remarked Mike Peters, President and CEO, on what has helped the company achieve such rapid growth.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. In the past year, Beyond has launched new, proprietary products, grown its salesforce, and welcomed new leadership.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

In an industry with a legacy of deception and questionable practices, Beyond was founded with integrity and transparency at the core of its business model. Thanks to the Beyond Promises, business owners can have confidence that they will never be subjected to indiscriminate rate increases or locked into long-term contracts. The ten legally binding Beyond Promises were written to support clients and earn their business every day. This commitment to doing the right thing has led Beyond to achieve significant growth in its first five years in business.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

About Beyond

One of the country's fastest-growing financial technology companies, Beyond offers SMB payment and business solutions. Guided by the Beyond Promises, the company provides transparent statements, fixed pricing, and local Business Advocates in communities across the country. Learn more about the unprecedented commitments Beyond makes to its clients.

Inc. 5000 | America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies (PRNewswire)

Media Contact

debbie.mackintosh@getbeyond.com

getbeyond.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Get Beyond