Amperity Strengthens APAC Presence With New Australian Office

Leading customer data platform company expands, appointing Billy Loizou as Area Vice President as demand surges for its data-driven personalisation solution amid impending cookie apocalypse

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announces its expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market with the opening of a new office in Australia. Amperity also appoints Billy Loizou , Area Vice President, to lead the company's sales and marketing efforts and build a team of dedicated experts to help brands in the APAC market make better use of customer data to scale their business.

Amperity continues to experience tremendous demand from brands around the globe eager to leverage first-party data to connect more effectively with customers as the deprecation of third-party cookies draws near. According to a report by the global industry body IAB, there's been much talk but little action, which has led to a false perception of preparedness for the demise of third-party cookies in the industry.

The new Australian office will offer local engagement to the growing number of brands recognising that — while inaccurate or incomplete profiles alienate customers and waste resources — a holistic customer view reduces expenses, grows revenue, and improves the customer and employee experience.

"By establishing a larger footprint in Australia and across Asia, Amperity will be able to service brands anywhere they are located or doing business," said Barry Padgett, CEO of Amperity. "Amperity has seen a huge amount of growth in the region over the past few years as brands grapple with how to put their customer data to better use and leverage it for growth. Our customers and prospects in this region will be able to draw from the expertise of Billy and his team from day one, so they can put the power of customer data to work immediately. "

Amperity has experienced great traction and success in the APAC market, currently working with several leading brands in Australia, including Endeavour Group, the nation's largest hospitality and drinks retailer, and Servco Pacific Inc., the largest Toyota dealer group in Australia.

Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth

With more than 15 years of experience in marketing in both digital and creative agencies, Loizou will be laser focused on leading a team dedicated to the success of customers in the APAC region. A revered blogger and podcast host of "Created for Marketers", Loizou knows, firsthand, the value that a company can derive from accurate and accessible first-party data. Loizou, a board member at the CDP Institute ANZ and previously the Australian Loyalty Association, has worked with brands, such as ANZ Bank, Bakers Delight, Seek, Medibank, and Marina Bay Sands. He most recently led the go-to-market function as Vice President for Cheetah Digital Asia-Pacific.

"Brands have been sold the dream of the 360 degree view of their customer for years, what attracted me to Amperity is that they can actually deliver on that reality. Five years ago, Amperity set out to solve the massive challenge of unifying messy and complex data sources to help brands use the customer data to better serve their customers and facilitate growth," says Loizou.

"I've seen firsthand how instrumental Amperity is in helping brands make sense of the data chaos by creating pristine customer profiles. Australian brands are early adopters when it comes to technology but now face new challenges, such as privacy regulations and soon to be death of the 3rd party cookie. I look forward to working with Enterprise companies in this region to overcome these obstacles while increasing brand advocacy and loyalty."

The company's international expansion also includes a new office in the United Kingdom and a data centre in the Netherlands to complement its current presence in Eastern Europe. Learn more about Amperity's expansion in the APAC market here .

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Customer Data Platform provider that helps companies use data to improve marketing performance, build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity's flagship enterprise CDP is used by many of the world's most loved brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Crocs, Endeavour Drinks, Kendra Scott, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit www.amperity.com or follow @Amperity.

