Jake Bugg Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Double-Platinum Self Titled Debut Album

Special Deluxe Editions on 2LP Black Vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP, Gold Vinyl & 3CD

Listen To Previously Unreleased Track "It's True"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to believe that it's been ten years since Jake Bugg released his extraordinary self- titled debut album. Released on October 15th, 2012, Jake introduced himself to the world and blew open the doors with an exquisite debut that rocketed to number one on the UK Album Chart, going on to sell over a million copies, bagging both a BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nomination. Since then he's become one of the UK's most prolific and established songwriters.

Fast forward ten years, with countless awards, record sales and sold out tours across the world, Jake is to celebrate the 10th Anniversary with the release of special deluxe editions of the album on 2LP black vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP, Gold Vinyl and a 3CD - out October 14th, 2022. Pre-order HERE .

'I can't believe it's been 10 years since album one," Jake said of the anniversary. "Time has flown so fast so it's been a real pleasure to go through the old unreleased tracks, videos and photographs and put this box set together. I love the end result and I hope you will too."

The set comes fully remastered at Abbey Road Studios with a second LP of two rare and fourteen previously unreleased tracks from Jake's early recording sessions from his personal archive.

The CD edition will feature the remastered album, sixteen unreleased bonus tracks including a Rick Rubin version of "Broken," and the full performance of his concert at the Royal Albert Hall from 2014, being made available physically and digitally for the first time. All formats will feature sleeve notes from Dean Jackson (BBC Radio Nottingham), who discovered Jake, and unseen images from Jake's photoshoot with Kevin Westenberg.

One of those previously unreleased tracks comes in the shape of "It's True" - a raw, emotional slice of acoustic, bass and drums. Listen here .

The celebrations also extend into live with Jake previously announcing a special hometown show at the Nottingham Arena on November 26th. Tickets HERE . This must-see show will feature Jake and his wonderful band perform his Number 1-selling, breakthrough debut album Jake Bugg in its entirety, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums: "Shangri La," "On My One," "Hearts That Strain" and his latest "Saturday Night, Sunday Morning." Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career, will also take part.

Last summer Jake released his latest album, the acclaimed Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, and saw the unveiling of a documentary on Brazilian footballing legend 'Ronaldinho,' which Jake wrote and performed the score for, offering even more proof of an artist very much still at the top of his game.

2LP

LP1 - Side A

Lightning Bolt Two Fingers Taste It Seen It All Simple As This Country Song Broken

LP1 - Side B

Trouble Town Ballad Of Mr.Jones Slide Someone Told Me Note To Self Someplace Fire

LP2 - Side C

It's True Slide (Jason Hart Version) Kentucky (Jason Hart Version) Saffron (Jason Hart Version) Love Me the Way You Do (Jason Hart Version) Man On The Moon Something Wrong I See Her Crying Friends

LP2 - Side D

Devil Song Pretty Colours Green Man (Jason Hart Version) War The Only One I Ever Knew Swept Away Broken (Rick Rubin Version)

3CD

CD1

Lightning Bolt Two Fingers Taste It Seen It All Simple As This Country Song Broken Trouble Town Ballad Of Mr.Jones Slide Someone Told Me Note To Self Someplace Fire

CD2

It's True Mr. Minister Kentucky (Jason Hart Version) Saffron (Jason Hart Version) Love Me the Way You Do (Jason Hart Version) Man On The Moon Something Wrong I See Her Crying Friends Devil Song Pretty Colours Green Man (Jason Hart Version) Slide (Jason Hart Version) War My Deserter The Only One I Ever Knew Swept Away Broken (Rick Rubin Version)

CD3

There's A Beast And We All Feed It (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Trouble Town (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Seen It All (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Me And You (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Storm Passes Away (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Worry Walks Beside Me ft. Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Tell Me A Tale ft Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Two Fingers (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Messed Up Kids (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Kitchen Table (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Slide (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Simple Pleasures (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Taste It (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) All Your Reasons (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Kingpin ft Johnny Marr (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Slumville Sunrise ft Johnny Marr (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Broken (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) Lightning Bolt ft Johnny Marr , Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)

