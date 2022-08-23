Cheetah Mobile Announces ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading Internet company, today announced that it will change the ratio of its American Depositary Share ("ADS") to Class A ordinary share ("Share") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Shares to one (1) ADS representing fifty (50) Shares, effective September 2, 2022 (the "ADS Ratio Change").

For Cheetah Mobile's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split. Effective September 2, 2022, ADS holders of Cheetah Mobile will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their old ADS to the depositary bank for cancellation at the rate of five (5) old ADSs for one (1) new ADS. Holders in the Direct Registration System and in the Depository Trust Company will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any actions. Only whole ADSs will be distributed. The depositary bank will attempt to sell any fractional ADSs and distribute the cash proceeds. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on Cheetah Mobile's underlying ordinary shares.

