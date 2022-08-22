SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO AND EL PASO, TEXAS

Multi-Unit Franchisee Introduces Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand to the Southwest

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced current Sky Zone multi-unit owner Josh Rathweg is opening three additional Sky Zone parks in Q3 2022. These are the first Sky Zone parks in New Mexico and West Texas, and will be based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, East El Paso and West El Paso, Texas. Each location will offer the industry leader's signature play experience and exclusive attractions to the Southwest communities. Now the owner of six parks, Rathweg's growing portfolio highlights Sky Zone's rapidly growing nationwide footprint.

"Sky Zone is an awesome opportunity for families to spend time together, and most importantly, one of the best places to have fun," said Josh Rathweg, a Sky Zone franchisee since 2017. "Expanding in New Mexico and Texas has been in my sights for some time as a great place to grow the brand. With three California locations continuing to see excellent customer satisfaction scores and strong sales, paired with an adventure-seeking economy, I knew now was the time to execute. I look forward to bringing the Sky Zone experience to the Las Cruces and El Paso communities."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that gives tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"With a proven record of success as a Sky Zone franchisee, we are excited Josh is opening three new locations," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "Demand for active entertainment continues to increase and we are seeing very high levels of interest in developing the Sky Zone brand, including among existing franchisees. Sky Zone looks forward to bringing its unique active experience to new markets, including our first parks in New Mexico and West Texas."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

