Get Real with actor Diego Boneta - got milk? celebrates real with new campaign

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of the iconic got milk? brand want everyone to get real. They are launching the Get Real campaign today to promote the benefits of being real in all aspects of life, including drinking real milk. Kicking off the campaign is a hero music video featuring actor, producer and singer, Diego Boneta (Father of the Bride). Diego takes a journey into what a more real world could look like when we choose to be unapologetically ourselves. Through this lighthearted music video, which features an original, one-of-a-kind song, honesty is the star of the show, displaying how much better the world would be if we were all a bit more real.

"I know how important it is to separate my roles from who I really am and having friends and family around me who keep me real," says Diego Boneta. "I've found success being true to myself. I grew up drinking real milk and love that the campaign stands for being real."

Like real milk, people in 2022 are embracing things that are real. In the aftermath of the past couple years of 'cancel culture' Since 2020, society as a whole is pushing back, expressing a natural need we have all worked to regain control over the choices we can make. People increasingly are making decisions based on what's authentic and feels right to us. Slowly, the world is stepping away from the pressure to project life through a filter and leaning into the growing trend of simply remaining true to ourselves. Conversations around mental health, taking care of ourselves and celebrating individuality are becoming more prominent, as more than 61% of US Gen Z consumers say they prefer more real online content that reassures them that everyone has flaws. got milk? reminds us how much better it feels to be real and encourages us to stick to what we love, no matter how unique, providing the space to share our real selves with the world.

"Milk has been around for thousands of years as the go-to drink to supply bodies with energy, vitamins, and nutrients. While digital filters, trends, and fads come and go, real milk has been a reliable constant," Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board Executive Director states. "This campaign is in line with what milk stands for - authenticity. There's nothing more authentic than wholesome, nutritious, real milk. And we want to celebrate and encourage people to be their authentic selves." "Get Real. got milk?"

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

