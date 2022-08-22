Charity Navigator Welcomes Dr. Jeanette Shutay as Chief Data Technology Officer

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator , the world's largest evaluator of nonprofits, today announced Dr. Jeanette Shutay as its Chief Data Technology Officer (CDTO). Dr. Shutay will oversee the organization's technological resources, strategies, and growth plans, with a strong emphasis on developing and implementing a data and analytics strategy.

Jeanette brings a mix of data science and deep technology experience to help us drive innovation across the ratings.

Dr. Shutay was formerly the Vice President of Data Science at Redwood Logistics, where she led a team of six data scientists focused on solving logistic and supply chain issues. Before her time at Redwood Logistics, she served as the Senior Director of Analytics & Data Science Strategy at HAVI, developing corporate strategies around data science applications, opportunities, and implementation. Dr. Shutay earned a Ph.D. from Loyola University Chicago in research methodology.

"Jeanette brings the right mix of data science and deep technology experience to help us drive innovation across the ratings and the user experience at Charity Navigator," said Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Her creative and analytical mind will be invaluable as we increase the depth and breadth of our ratings and help donors really find what they are looking for."

"Charity Navigator's vision and articulated strategy immediately captured my attention," said Dr. Shutay. She continued, "I'm looking forward to developing and implementing a data science strategy to help millions of donors find and support impactful nonprofits working to solve the issues they care deeply about."

Charity Navigator, which recently announced its plans to launch a unified rating system , continues to invest in strengthening the team. Dr. Shutay joins new Chief Program Officer Laura Andes, appointed in April, and eight additional team members in 2022.

