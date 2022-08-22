American Marketing Association Recognizes March of Dimes Chief Marketing Officer, Cindy Rahman, as the 2022 National Nonprofit Marketer of the Year

Award Adds to Industry Accolades Received by the March of Dimes Marketing Department Recognizing Outstanding Work in Creative Video, Integrated Campaigns and More

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes is excited to announce its recognition in more than a dozen marketing and communication industry awards in 2022 recognizing outstanding leadership in public relations, as well as work in creative video production, integrated campaign development and more. Most recently, Cindy Rahman, MBA, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, was named the American Marketing Association (AMA) Foundation's National Nonprofit Marketer of the Year. As part of the recognition, Rahman will participate in a panel discussion on August 24, 2022 at the AMA's Nonprofit and Cause Marketing Virtual Conference.

Earlier this year, Christine Sanchez, Senior Director of Public Relations & Communications at March of Dimes was recognized as a PR Week Women to Watch finalist where she attended and participated on a panel discussion. Additionally, the Marketing department was recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards receiving a Platinum Award for the 2021 Unspoken PSA and 2021 Prematurity Awareness Month Campaign and a Hermes Creative Gold Award for the 2020 Annual Report. The Marketing video team was recognized by the Viddy Platinum Awards in achievement for the Unspoken PSA as well.

"We are thrilled our Marketing department is receiving high honors and designations for extraordinary leadership, vision and achievements in nonprofit marketing," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "Under Cindy's leadership, our Marketing team is improving health outcomes for moms and babies and leveraging their expertise to make great strides in amplifying our mission and engaging new and diverse audiences to further our work on behalf of families across our country."

The American Marketing Association Foundation's Nonprofit Marketer of the Year Award recognizes marketing professionals' leadership and achievements in the field of nonprofit marketing. Rahman was selected for her work in transforming the March of Dimes Marketing department into a full-service team and valued partner in carrying out the organization's mission internally and among external stakeholders by utilizing audience insights and data-driven decision making.

"I am humbled and honored by all the recognitions our department has received this year and grateful for the AMA Foundation recognition," said Rahman. "As the U.S. grapples with a maternal and infant health crisis that has been compounded by COVID-19, our work to improve health outcomes for moms and babies is more important now than ever. I feel fortunate to work with an amazing award-winning team who share my commitment to employing the most effective strategies to ensure all moms and babies get the support they need to live healthy lives."

In addition to the above-mentioned industry accolades, March of Dimes has partnered with Area 23 and Providence Saint John's Health Center on the Gabriel PSA receiving designations from the Telly Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards; Clio Health Awards (US) Bronze Award and a One Show Award (U.S.) recognizing the Gabriel PSA in the Shortlist Film Pharma category.

For further information please visit Marchofdimes.org. To watch Rahman's keynote panel address, please register here. Registration is free and open to the public.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that moms are healthy and every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 84-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

