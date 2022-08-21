REV. AL SHARPTON CALLS ON PAYPAL TO END RELATIONSHIP WITH PHOENIX SUNS MAJORITY-OWNER ROBERT SARVER IN FULL-PAGE AD

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Sports Accountability Project (ASAP) announced today that Rev. Al Sharpton, who has previously impressed upon the National Basketball Association (NBA) to work with greater urgency and transparency concerning the ongoing investigation into extensive reports of racism, sexism and abuse by Robert Sarver, sent a letter today to PayPal CEO Dan Shulman calling on the company to end its relationship with Mr. Sarver. As the NBA's investigation, now in its 10th month, has proceeded, PayPal announced a ground-breaking, international partnership with Mr. Sarver and entities under his ownership, including the Phoenix Suns, the Phoenix Mercury, and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.

Rev. Sharpton's letter, which was published as a full-page ad in the AZ Central newspaper today, reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Schulman,

I am writing to demand that PayPal cease doing business with any entity owned or associated with Robert Sarver, including the Phoenix Suns, the Phoenix Mercury, and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. Mr. Sarver's leadership has been riddled with credible allegations of racism, misogyny, and harboring a toxic work environment. As you may be aware, ESPN published a detailed investigative piece on these complaints last November, and Mr. Sarver is currently under investigation by the NBA.

In June 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, Paypal was one of many companies to announce a significant investment in fighting institutional racism and advancing diversity and inclusion. In total, PayPal announced it would commit $535 million toward these causes. Yet, PayPal has continued to do business with Robert Sarver, who is a known perpetrator of racism and hate, and is now expanding its business relationship with Mr. Sarver internationally.

In light of these commitments, PayPal cannot simply ignore Mr. Sarver's transgressions. As someone who has dedicated my life to fighting injustice and speaking out against hate in all its forms, it is my duty and responsibility to call out such hypocrisy and to call on PayPal to uphold the values for which it proclaims to stand.

It is time for PayPal to put its money where its mouth is. Issuing a press release and writing a big check two years ago is not equivalent to doing the hard work that is required to achieve real change. I reiterate my call for PayPal to end its relationship with Robert Sarver and help hold him accountable for his egregious behavior.

Sincerely,

Rev. Al Sharpton

President and Founder

National Action Network

About the American Sports Accountability Project (ASAP)



The American Sports Accountability Project (ASAP) is a group of individual advocates, community-based organizations, civil rights leaders, and sports fans who are committed to bringing accountability to perpetrators of hate speech, abuse, and harassment within the leadership of the American sports industry. There is zero tolerance for abuse of any kind in today's society. ASAP demands action in response to misconduct and a future where our arenas, fields and stadiums can be free from racism, sexism, and bigotry.

